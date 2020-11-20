Entertainment Celebrity picks out his favourite role and talks about

Gong Yoo picks out his favourite role and talks about Coffee Prince

The  actor spoke about the characters he had played in the past and which he liked best

Gong Yoo picks his favourite role. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Korean actor was interviewed by Jaejae on SBS’s YouTube show MMTG on November 19. The  actor spoke about the characters he has played in the past.

About the hit drama “,” he said, “I think Han Kyul [his character] and Eun Kyung [Yoon Eun Hye‘s charcter] have had three kids by now. That’s just how I feel. I don’t think they’re still at the café. I think they’ve moved to the suburbs and are playing with their kids in a house with a yard.”

The actor then played a game to decide which of the characters was his favourite.  He first picked between Choi Han Kyul in “Coffee Prince” and Gi Joon in “Finding Mr. Destiny.” He said, “Gi Joon is charming, but he can’t win against Choi Han Kyul.”

Gong Yoo is a versatile actor. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Gong Yoo then picked between Kang In Ho in “Silenced” and Seok Woo in “Train to Busan.” He said, “This one’s a bit hard. I’ll go with Kang In Ho. But this doesn’t mean I’m throwing Seok Woo away.” Picking between Kim Shin in “Goblin” and Jung Dae Hyun in “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982,” he said, “Kim Shin is too strong. I’ll go with him.”

Gong Yoo had to choose between Choi Han Hyul and Kim Shin in the finals.

He ended up picking his “Goblin” character and said, “I think that Kim Shin is the evolved and more mature form of Choi Han Kyul. Kim Shin is a character with a lot of pain. Among my characters, he’s the one with the most painful past.”

Gong Yoo is currently gearing up for the premiere of his sci-fi film “Seobok,” co-starring Park Bo Gum.

Born on July 10, 1979, Gong Ji-cheol, better known by his stage name Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas Coffee Prince (2007) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), and the films Silenced (2011), Train to Busan (2016) and The Age of Shadows (2016).

His stage name is a combination of his father’s last name “Gong” and of his mother’s last name “Yoo”.

Please follow and like :
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Goh Chok Tong appears to be making another dig at the Workers’ Party

Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong seemed to make yet another dig at the Workers' Party (WP), on Saturday afternoon (7 Nov). Sharing a photo of himself having dinner with four first-term PAP MPs, the recently retired politician wrote on Facebook: "I...
View Post
Featured News

Freak accident results in death of 7-year-old-boy at the hands of his 11-year-old cousin on Deepavali eve

Tragedy struck a Malaysian family amid Deepavali preparations on Friday (13 Nov) when a seven-year-old died after being accidentally stabbed by his 11-year-old cousin. Both the boys' families gathered together at the 11-year-old boy's home in Taman Cempaka, Kampung Koh Setiawan to prepare...
View Post
Featured News

Even a painful knee injury couldn’t keep Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running

Even a painful knee injury couldn't keep Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen from his lifelong love of running. In a recent social media post, Dr Ng shared about how he has always been a road warrior even when he was a surgeon....
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet