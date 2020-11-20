Gong Yoo picks out his favourite role and talks about Coffee Prince

- Advertisement -

Korean actor Gong Yoo was interviewed by Jaejae on SBS’s YouTube show MMTG on November 19. The Goblin actor spoke about the characters he has played in the past.

About the hit drama “Coffee Prince,” he said, “I think Han Kyul [his character] and Eun Kyung [Yoon Eun Hye‘s charcter] have had three kids by now. That’s just how I feel. I don’t think they’re still at the café. I think they’ve moved to the suburbs and are playing with their kids in a house with a yard.”

The actor then played a game to decide which of the characters was his favourite. He first picked between Choi Han Kyul in “Coffee Prince” and Gi Joon in “Finding Mr. Destiny.” He said, “Gi Joon is charming, but he can’t win against Choi Han Kyul.”

Gong Yoo then picked between Kang In Ho in “Silenced” and Seok Woo in “Train to Busan.” He said, “This one’s a bit hard. I’ll go with Kang In Ho. But this doesn’t mean I’m throwing Seok Woo away.” Picking between Kim Shin in “Goblin” and Jung Dae Hyun in “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982,” he said, “Kim Shin is too strong. I’ll go with him.”

Gong Yoo had to choose between Choi Han Hyul and Kim Shin in the finals.

He ended up picking his “Goblin” character and said, “I think that Kim Shin is the evolved and more mature form of Choi Han Kyul. Kim Shin is a character with a lot of pain. Among my characters, he’s the one with the most painful past.”

Gong Yoo is currently gearing up for the premiere of his sci-fi film “Seobok,” co-starring Park Bo Gum.

Born on July 10, 1979, Gong Ji-cheol, better known by his stage name Gong Yoo is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his roles in television dramas Coffee Prince (2007) and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), and the films Silenced (2011), Train to Busan (2016) and The Age of Shadows (2016).

His stage name is a combination of his father’s last name “Gong” and of his mother’s last name “Yoo”.