Chrissy Teigen defends Meghan Markle against attacks made by British media

In a statement that Teigen posted on Twitter, she urged the British media to leave Markle alone, saying that the attacks on her feel "too close to home."

Meghan Markle opened up about her miscarriage. Picture: Instagram

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle from the ongoing attacks she has been facing from the British media and called out tabloids for potentially putting Markle’s pregnancy at risk.

To give you context, Markle and Prince Harry will be giving a much-anticipated interview to Oprah on Sunday where they will speak on their decision to quit royal duties. In the lead-up to the Oprah interview, British tabloids have run wild with negative stories about Markle, alleging that she was a ‘bully’ to her palace staff.

Prince Harry and Markle have implied that the royal family is fueling these stories about her. The tabloid attacks on the former actress would be horrifying enough on their own but they are especially worrying because Markle is currently pregnant with her second child.

According to a report by Buzzfeed, Markle and Prince Harry announced the pregnancy in February. The news came just a few months after Markle wrote an op-ed for the New York Times where she shared that she experienced a miscarriage over the summer.

Chrissy Teigen defended Meghan Markle from the British media. Picture: Instagram

In a statement that Teigen posted on Twitter, she urged the British media to leave Markle alone, saying that the attacks on her feel “too close to home.”

“This Meghan Markle shit is hitting too close to home for me,” she wrote. “These people won’t stop until she miscarries. F*cking stop it.”

Last fall, Teigen suffered a miscarriage and she has been open with her followers about the experience and her ongoing journey to healing. This is not the first time the supermodel has defended Markle.

In November, after a journalist criticised Markle’s decision to open up about her miscarriage, Teigan put him on blast on Twitter, calling him an “absolute piece of shit.”

Born on November 30, 1985, Christine Diane Teigen is an American model, television personality, author, and entrepreneur. She made her professional modelling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and later appeared on the 50th anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in 2014.

She formerly appeared as a panellist on the syndicated daytime talk show FABLife (2015–2016). She co-hosts the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle (2015–present) with LL Cool J and serves as a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny (2019–present). Teigen has also authored two cookbooks. /TISG

