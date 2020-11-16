Kim Kardashian shares childhood throwback photos of her and Kourtney

- Advertisement -

Kim Kardashian, 40 recently posted a precious throwback of herself and her older sister Kourtney as children wearing matching plaid outfits with floral headbands on Sunday. The sisters, born only a year apart, looked like fraternal twins as they coordinate every detail of their outfits down to their white sneakers. The only major difference between the kids was that the KKW Beauty founder’s look was yellow while Kourtney, 41, wore pink.

The wife of Kanye West captioned the photo, “Always twinning.” In less than an hour the photo received 740,000 likes. Caitlynn Jenner also left a comment in the comment section, saying that that the sisters looked ‘so precious’. The photo was taken when the retired Olympic gold medallist, 71 was still married to the Kardashian sisters’ mother, Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

For the past few years, the sisters have worn matching outfits, most recently in March with full-body latex suits at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week. Kim’s latest post comes as she continues to share photos of her controversial 40th birthday bash on a tropical island amid the coronavirus pandemic. There was a video of the Kardashian-Jenner stars crying over the hologram of Robert Kardashian that was gifted by Kanye West.

In the footage’s most emotional scene, Kim together with sisters Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris, settled in to receive Kanye’s surprise gift. The family watched as the hologram appeared of Robert Kardashian Sr., telling Kim that the was ‘very proud’ of her. Following that, a teary Kim talked to Kanye on the phone, telling him ‘seriously, thank you’ for the gift.

The elder Kardashian’s son, Rob Jr was not present. Robert Kardashian Sr. died in 2003 following a battle with cancer. In the video, Kim was spotted wearing a lime green string bikini, with a caption ‘Pool Day’.

More footage showed friends and family including younger brother Rob swimming in a luxurious pool. Kim and Kendall Jenner then hit the open seas for a ‘once in a lifetime’ experience swimming with whales. The KUWTK star captured footage of splashing humpbacks in the distance as their boat approached. Rob, 33, was also glimpsed as he joined his siblings for the adventure.

The birthday girl came under fire on social media for travelling to a private island despite the coronavirus pandemic for a lavish birthday celebration with loved ones. She still posted throwbacks from the holiday which comprised of 30 guests flying to a private resort in French Polynesia on October 20 in a charter Boeing 777, as reported by Page Six.

Kim and her guests stayed for five days at the Brando Resort near Tahiti where rooms can cost up to USD20,000 per night on the private island previously owned by the late Marlon Brando. At first, Kim shared photos of her surprise trip on Instagram and Twitter and she instantly received backlash.

Meme creators went to work, posting movie stills from sinister or comical island locations, or clueless displays of extreme wealth, to accompany her initial tweet: ‘After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.’

Some netizens were unhappy that Kim and her guests travelled as COVID-19 cases soared in the US and they did not wear a mask while socialising. Netizens also questioned the display of wealth as many people have lost their jobs and had to make do with less due to the economic devastation brought on by the pandemic and government inaction.

