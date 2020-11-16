Shawn Yue’s quarantine hotel room is on the ground floor so he gets to see his family

- Advertisement -

Hong Kong actor Shawn Yue is facing the same thing as many other celebrities who have started travelling for work, spending his fair share of time staying in a hotel room while counting down the days to the end of the mandatory 14-day quarantine many countries have imposed on travellers. The 39-year-old may had to spend his birthday, November 13 alone due to the quarantine.

Shawn’s hotel room in Taiwan is located on the ground floor with a nice view of the street. This means that the actor is fortunate enough to see his wife, Taiwanese model Sarah Wang and their two-year-old son Cody in person during his isolation even though they a separated by a glass window. On the day of Shawn’s actual birthday, he was surprised by Sarah and her friends who showed up outside his window with a cake to mark the occasion.

“Thank you all. Although it feels a little weird, [‘cos] I’ve never tried celebrating my birthday this way,” Shawn wrote in his caption, attaching a picture of his unorthodox birthday celebration.

Born on November 13, 1981, Shawn Yue Man-lok is a Hong Kong actor and singer. A former model, he has starred in many films such as Jiang Hu and Infernal Affairs II and has established himself as a recognisable face in Hong Kong cinema.

Yue was born and raised in Hong Kong, with roots in Taishan, Guangdong. Spotted at an early age on the streets of Hong Kong by agents of the modelling agency Starz People and he began modelling on a part-time basis. Once he graduated from grade 16, he immediately started modelling full-time. He has since modelled for Giordano, Sony, Timberland, Gillette, Meko and is currently a spokesperson for Shiseido Pureness and Coca-Cola China.

Being a full-time model for several years, Yue turned his career and headed for the Hong Kong entertainment industry. From there, he starred in several movies and gained fame from his first role in Leaving Sorrowly (2001). 2005 was also a great year for Yue who portrayed Takeshi Nakazato in the film Initial D.

