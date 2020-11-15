YoonA’s millions of fans can now know much more about her

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Finally, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA has her own official Instagram account. SM Entertainment announced the launch of the 30-year-old’s account on Friday (Nov 13) on which fans will be informed of all her activities, behind-the-scenes photos and so on.

The account is managed jointly by the star and the company and is separate from her personal Instagram, where she has more than 11 million followers.

In conjunction with the official launch, the Girls’ Generation member decided to greet fans with a collection of nine lovely photos. Stay tuned for even more updates from the new Instagram and look out for her newest JTBC drama “Hush” premiering on Dec 11 at 11 pm KST.

YoonA, who name is Im Yoon-ah, trained for five years before she debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation (and later its subgroup Girls’ Generation-Oh!GG) in August 2007, which went on to become one of the best-selling groups in South Korea and one of its most popular girl groups worldwide.

Apart from her group’s activities, YoonA has participated in various television dramas, notably You Are My Destiny (2008), which marked her career breakthrough and earned her the Best New Actress awards at the 23rd KBS Drama Awards and the 45th Baeksang Arts Awards.

She has since achieved further public attention and acting acclaim with a variety of role-types in Love Rain (2012), Prime Minister & I (2013), The K2 (2016) and The King in Love (2017). Her film work includes Confidential Assignment (2017) and Exit (2019), both of which are among the highest-grossing films in South Korea, the latter being her first leading role.

On May 30 last year, YoonA celebrated her 29th birthday with the release of her debut extended play A Walk to Remember, charting at Number 3 on South Korea’s Gaon Album Chart.

The success of YoonA’s music and acting careers have led her to various CF (Commercial Film) deals, notably long-term collaborator Innisfree, and have established her as a top idol-actress of Hallyu. /TISG

