‘Keep your belongings with you,’ Ex SIA stewardess warns against theft on flights

SINGAPORE: Revenge travel is a thing these days, which means it’s highly likely that with many countries fully opened up, more people than ever—maybe even including you and me—will be flying somewhere in 2023.

Now, we’ve heard about muggings and robberies while traveling, but one former Singapore Airlines flight attendant took to TikTok to say that in-flight theft happens as well.

Ms Amber Tan also gave an important tip on how to make sure your valuables don’t stolen during a flight, which is to keep them with you, under your seat, instead of in the overhead bin.

“Does theft on board happen? Answer is yes.

Did it happen on my flight before? Answer is yes.”

“I would actually advise you to put your belongings, those that are more important, with you, under your seat, in front of you.

Not in the overhead compartment itself.”

On one flight, Ms Tan continued, a passenger came up to her and the other cabin crew member to say that some money had been stolen.

Although they investigated the matter, there wasn’t much they could do, she added.

There was only a 20 per cent chance of recovering the money, said the former flight attendant.

Taking care of one’s valuables should not only begin in another country, but vigilance should take place on the flight itself.

But theft onboard is not that common, she added, admonishing viewers to “stay safe” and “travel safe.”

Earlier this year, travelersunited.org published a list of other useful tips for staying theft-free on flights.

The most helpful among them are:

“If it’s really valuable, leave it at home. If you can’t afford to lose it, the best advice I can give anyone about preventing theft of their belongings while traveling is, if you can’t afford to have something lost or stolen, leave it at home. Before you stow your carry-on, lock it. Make it as hard as possible for thieves to quickly get into your bag, find valuable items and take them. If your bag is locked, a thief is more likely to try someone else’s unlocked bag.” If you’re traveling alone and need to use the lavatory, take your personal item with you into the lavatory. Personal items are too easily snatched when unattended. You can’t depend on strangers sitting beside you to protect your belongings.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg