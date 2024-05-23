SINGAPORE: A new housing estate in Bukit Timah Turf City is set to rise in the coming years. The 176-hectare plot in Bukit Timah, a prime site, previously home to one of Southeast Asia’s top racecourses, will see the development of a new housing estate, including the first public housing in Bukit Timah in 40 years.

Plans for the area were unveiled on Thursday, May 23, by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

The Business Times reported that the new estate will feature between 15,000 and 20,000 homes, developed progressively over the next 20 to 30 years. The first phase of development will begin with areas closer to existing transport nodes along Dunearn Road.

Turf City, which has been primarily zoned for residential use since 1998 under the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Master Plan, will offer both public and private housing options.

Mr Lee highlighted the government’s intention to create an inclusive and highly accessible estate: “This will be the first time in almost 40 years where public housing is planned in Bukit Timah.”

He said, “This is to meet the growing aspirations among Singaporeans to live closer to their workplaces in the city. We heard this clearly during the recent Long-Term Plan Review.”

Turf City holds a rich history, having been a popular horse racing venue between 1933 and 1999. The site, which faces multimillion-dollar homes in the landed areas of Swiss Club Road and Binjai Park, was leased out to tenants such as motor vehicle dealers, sports facilities, and childcare providers until the end of 2023.

The Singapore Turf Club, which relocated to Kranji in 1999 to ease traffic congestion, will run its last race in 2024.

URA CEO Lim Eng Hwee explained that the plans for Bukit Timah Turf City reflect Singapore’s strategic approach to land use: “The plans for Bukit Timah Turf City underscore our planning approach in land scarce Singapore and our commitment to realising the vision of the Draft Master Plan 2025 to make Singapore a more liveable, inclusive and endearing home for all. “

He added, “Despite its scale, we are not intensifying the site completely but will strive to protect and sensitively integrate significant nature and heritage elements with the new estate, to create a distinctive environment anchored on the area’s history and natural spaces.”

The estate will comprise four distinctive neighbourhoods: Racecourse, Saddle Club Knolls, Stables Commune, and Tinggi Hills. Each neighbourhood will integrate existing heritage buildings to maintain their unique character.

For example, Saddle Club Knolls will feature undulating terrain and surrounding forests, with the former Bukit Timah Saddle Club and Fairway Quarters repurposed as community gathering spaces.

Turf City’s connectivity will be enhanced by two MRT stations—Sixth Avenue on the Downtown Line and another on the upcoming Cross Island Line. Residents will be within 800 metres or a 10-minute walk from these stations. The area will also benefit from an extensive pedestrian and cycling network, aiming to reduce reliance on private transportation.

A significant portion of the estate will be dedicated to green spaces, comprising parks, open spaces, and natural greenery. An Environmental Impact Assessment identified 177 plant species and 25 animal species of conservation significance. This includes the globally-threatened Straw-headed bulbul and Sunda pangolin, primarily found in the Eng Neo Avenue Forest and Bukit Tinggi areas.

“To protect the natural capital in these two forested areas, we will retain most of them and study how they can be integrated into our future park network,” said Mr Lee.

The estate will also focus on preserving its historical elements. A total of 27 buildings and structures, including the iconic North Grandstand, will be studied for retention and repurposing. The North Grandstand, which housed thousands of race spectators and was built in the 1980s Modernist style, is among the key historical structures to be preserved.

A large open space in front of the Grandstands, twice the size of the Padang, will serve as a central recreational area, paying homage to the site’s sporting heritage. The oval-shaped space, inspired by the historic racetracks, is envisioned as the centrepiece of Bukit Timah Turf City, dedicated to sports and recreational use. /TISG