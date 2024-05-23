;
Jumbo Group reports ransomware attack amid rising cyber threats to Singapore firms

ByMary Alavanza

May 23, 2024
SINGAPORE: Jumbo Group, known for its popular seafood restaurants, recently reported a ransomware attack, according to a bourse filing on May 23. The company, however, did not disclose when the incident occurred or how long it lasted, nor did it reveal if any ransom was paid.

The Edge Singapore reported that the group has taken swift action by collaborating with external cybersecurity experts to identify, contain, and address the situation. Jumbo Group has also informed authorities, including the Singapore Police Force, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and the Personal Data Protection Commission.

“Based on preliminary investigations of the incident, neither the group nor its external experts have observed any evidence [of] data exfiltration,” the company stated. Although investigations are still underway, Jumbo reassured that there has been “no significant impact” on its business operations.

The company emphasised its commitment to information security and announced plans to conduct a thorough review of the incident and its systems. Additionally, Jumbo will seek advice from industry experts to bolster its cybersecurity measures further.

This incident comes shortly after Jumbo reported a robust financial performance for the first half of FY2024.

On May 10, the company announced earnings of S$8.9 million, marking an 11.9% year-on-year increase. Revenue for the same period rose by 13% to S$97.1 million.

Jumbo Group’s Singapore operations saw a significant 21.5% year-on-year revenue jump to S$85.3 million. However, its business in China experienced a decline, with revenue falling 26.2% year-on-year to S$9.9 million.

Jumbo’s announcement follows a recent surge in cybersecurity incidents among Singapore-listed companies.

In February, Mainboard-listed Aztech Global reported a ransomware attack. Earlier in January, IPS Securex Holdings, RE&S Holdings, and ES Group (Holdings) also announced similar attacks on their systems. /TISG

