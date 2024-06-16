SINGAPORE: Penang-born chef Wong Kok Chin, 36, has had quite the rollercoaster journey with his beloved burger venture, Mr Burger.

From humble beginnings at a Bugis Street kiosk to facing setbacks and losses totalling almost S$700,000, Mr Wong’s perseverance has brought him full circle, with Mr Burger’s Ramly-style burgers finding a new home within the Ananas halal food chain.

According to 8days, Mr Wong’s journey started in 2021 when he left his position at Ananas to pursue his dream of bringing authentic Malaysian-style burgers to Singapore.

His first outlet at Bugis Street quickly became a hotspot, with queues stretching up to an hour. However, in 2022, he had to relocate due to renovations, leading to a series of moves and financial losses.

Despite the setbacks, Mr Wong remained determined to preserve the authentic taste of Ramly burgers. With the support of his partners, he paid off the debts incurred by the failed ventures.

Then, a serendipitous call from his former boss at Ananas presented a new opportunity. Returning to Ananas, he now serves as a consultant and chef, introducing his beloved burgers to the menu of Ananas outlets.

The first outlet at Redhill MRT station, albeit still branded under Ananas, offers Mr Burger’s iconic Ramly-inspired burgers at a more affordable price of S$3.50 instead of the previous S$4.90.

Despite the change in branding, Mr Wong remains unfazed. He noted that he isn’t bothered that Mr Burger’s name is gone and focuses instead on bringing his burgers to a broader audience.

He explains that the steady customer flow at these MRT station locales ensures financial viability, allowing them to recoup costs through more burger sales.

With plans to expand Mr Burger’s presence across more Ananas outlets and potentially re-establish independent ventures under Mr Burger’s name, Mr Wong is optimistic about the future.

Singaporeans online also extended their support on social media stating, “Hopefully that by relocating to MRT stations now and selling the burgers at S$3.50, he would be able to get the ball rolling into going back into popularity and profitability.”

Customers can now enjoy Mr Burger’s Ramly-style burgers at selected Ananas outlets, with the Mr Burger owner’s plans for further expansion.

Mr Burger’s Ramly burgers can be enjoyed at four Ananas outlets:

Redhill MRT, 920 Tiong Bahru Road, S158792 Bukit Gombak MRT, 802 Bukit Batok West Ave. 5, S659083 Eunos MRT, 30 Eunos Cres, S409423 Tampines MRT, 20 Tampines Central 1, S529538

The signature Ramly-style burger, spelt “Ramily” in Singapore, features a choice of beef or chicken patty, topped with vegetables, cheese, and an omelette. Keep an eye out for their new fish and sausage burger, which is coming soon. /TISG

