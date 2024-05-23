SINGAPORE: Singaporeans online have criticised a netizen who mocked a group of local activists and authors, labelling them as “woke social justice warriors” (SJW).

The netizen, who goes by the handle LaksaTang on Reddit, posted a meme featuring a two-panel comparison, juxtaposing historical figures with contemporary Singaporean activists.

The first panel of the meme highlighted influential figures such as Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr., tagging them as “woke people from the past” who were “aware of social issues that marginalised groups face.”

The second panel, however, took aim at modern-day Singaporean activists, specifically author and Jom chief editor Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh, journalist Kirsten Han and activists Kokila Annamalai and Suraendher Kumarr, referring to them as “woke people (of) today.”

The meme included the text: “Work people from the past – Individuals who are aware of social issues that marginalised groups face. Work people today – self-proclaimed SJW that stirs drama and starts protests over anything that can get them attention.”

Tang added in the title of the post he published on the SingaporeRaw subreddit: “Life is good for the SJWs today, that’s why they got time to do what they do”

He swiftly drew brickbats in the comments section of his post.

One commenter, JH Melvin, implied that the netizen who posted the meme could be a supporter of the ruling party as he said: “Firstly, there is a category of party supporters who say everything woke is bad. Now flip-prata say got good type of woke? No prizes for guessing which party they support. Secondly, Gandhi was a lawyer, not some acute poverty chap.”

Another Reddit user, supalooper, drew parallels between past and present perceptions of activism, stating: “You know, people back then said the same thing about MLK, Gandhi, etc. And yet here you are enjoying the world they’ve helped create.” This comment highlighted the irony in dismissing contemporary activists while benefiting from the societal changes wrought by past activists.

MathNorth8835, another Singaporean on Reddit, brought up Singapore’s own history, saying: “Even LKY was the biggest woke SJW championing the workers. A history the pappies conveniently forget,” referring to Lee Kuan Yew, Singapore’s founding Prime Minister, and his early efforts to champion workers’ rights.

The meme’s offensive nature lies in its dismissal of contemporary activists’ efforts, reducing their work to mere attention-seeking rather than recognizing their genuine commitment to social justice issues. The comparison between historical and modern figures overlooks the context and challenges unique to each era. Furthermore, it undermines the progress and ongoing struggles faced by marginalized communities today.

The term “woke” itself has become a polarizing label, often used pejoratively to undermine progressive movements and individuals advocating for social change. By branding present-day activists as “self-proclaimed SJW,” the meme perpetuates a narrative that delegitimizes their causes and contributions, echoing sentiments historically used to discredit social justice movements.

In a diverse and evolving society like Singapore, the dialogue surrounding social justice and activism remains crucial. The backlash against LaksaTang’s meme underscores the community’s support for contemporary activists and their continued fight against systemic inequalities.

TISG/