;
Featured News Technology

Should we sue AI chatbot firms for spreading fake information about us? — One Singaporean says, yes, we should!

ByMary Alavanza

May 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: Should we be able to sue AI chatbot firms for spreading fake news?

As reported in The Straits Times, Singaporean Peh Chwee Hoe sure does think so, as he brought attention to a significant issue concerning the accountability of AI chatbot firms in spreading misinformation.

His stance raises questions about the responsibility of these companies and the potential consequences of their actions.

Mr Peh raised his concern following a report he was “astonished” to read from The Straits Times: Ever looked yourself up on a chatbot? Meta AI accused me of a workplace scandal reported by Osmond Chia.

Mr Chia discovered that when he asked Meta AI’s chatbot about himself, it returned inaccurate information, linking his name to criminal charges he had reported on.

The situation highlights the risk of AI algorithms mistakenly associating individuals with untrue events, potentially damaging their reputation.

According to Mr Peh, “Imagine an employer being fed erroneous information linking a potential hire to unsavoury matters which have nothing to do with him other than, say, sharing the same name or as a result of the AI algorithm’s confusion.”

See also  Foxconn reports 14% Q3 profit jump, expects AI servers to account for 50% of total server revenue in 2025

Mr Peh calls for stronger laws to protect individuals and institutions from defamatory content generated by AI. The core concern is the lack of accountability in such cases.

Mr Peh noted that while affected individuals have the option to pursue legal action against the responsible tech firms, many may not be aware of the false information circulating about them.

This unfairly burdens individuals to constantly monitor their online presence to mitigate reputational harm caused by AI chatbots. I don’t see how it is fair to let these tech companies get away with reputational murder,” Mr Peh adds.

According to Mr Peh, “The onus shouldn’t be on people to have to google their name to ensure the tech bots haven’t maligned them.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Pet grooming company apologises after leaving wet dog shivering in cold water unattended for almost 20 minutes during livestream

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Domestic Helpers Featured News

“Why the maid’s employer allow such dangerous tasks?” — S’poreans worry about helper’s safety for drying clothes over balcony railing

December 3, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

SG Politics

People’s Power Party to organise its first pre-election forum

December 3, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Rare Animal Sightings

Rare sambar deer herd spotted grazing in the night on Bukit Timah Expressway area

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Man raises concern over unsafe “safety” barrier on escalator in Singapore mall

December 3, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Barclays warns Singapore may face tougher property curbs amid homebuying frenzy

December 3, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.