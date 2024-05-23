Kim Taehyung, also known as V of BTS, has reached a new streaming milestone. His solo song “Blue” has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, becoming the fifth track from his debut solo album ‘Layover’ to achieve this milestone.

“Blue” is now the ninth solo song under V’s Spotify profile to reach 100 million streams, joining “Sweet Night,” “Christmas Tree,” “It’s Definitely You,” “Love Me Again,” “Rainy Days,” “Slow Dancing,” “FRI(END)S,” and “For Us.”

Old school R&B with modern twist

The song “Blue” is a homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist. It begins with a simple guitar and quickly transitions into a blend of drums and Taehyung’s sensual vocals.

The music video, presented in grayscale, depicts Taehyung driving around searching for someone, growing increasingly impatient with each unanswered knock and call.

Eventually, a woman allows a dog that is thought to be his to approach him, running while he sits dejectedly on a swing set.

V, whose real name is Kim Taehyung, is a multi-talented artist known as a singer, songwriter, and dancer in the globally acclaimed K-pop group BTS.

Debuting with BTS in 2013, he has captivated audiences with his soulful vocals and contributed to the group’s songwriting. His solo tracks like “Stigma” (2016), “Singularity” (2018), and “Inner Child” (2020) showcase his artistic range.

Solo artist debut

In September 2023, V successfully debuted as a solo artist with his EP “Layover,” which received critical acclaim for its authenticity and vocal performances.

Known for his captivating stage presence, V brings charisma and energy to his performances and is also a skilled dancer, contributing significantly to BTS’s dynamic choreography.

Before his official debut, V was a “secret member” of BTS, kept under wraps by the agency to generate surprise. Although this experience initially made him uneasy, he ultimately emerged as a beloved group member.

As of May 2024, V is fulfilling his mandatory military service in South Korea, a requirement for all Korean men.