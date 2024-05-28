;
G-Dragon set for KAIST’s Innovate Korea 2024 event

ByLydia Koh

May 28, 2024

According to his agency, G-Dragon, represented by Galaxy Corporation, will attend the ‘Innovate Korea 2024’ event on June 5 at the Ryu Geun-chul Sports Complex on KAIST’s main campus in Daejeon.

The event is organized by the Herald Media Group, KAIST, and the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST), among others.

During the event, G-Dragon will participate in a talk show alongside KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung and Galaxy Corporation CEO Choi Yong-ho.

His participation follows a recent collaboration agreement between KAIST and Galaxy Corporation, an AI metaverse company.

The two entities signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on May 27 to enhance their partnership and advance various scientific technologies for the global K-Pop industry.

Along with the MOU signing, Choi Yong-ho delivered a leadership lecture titled ‘Super IP-based AI Metaverse Company, Galaxy Corporation’ at the ‘Monthly Seo Yeon’ event.

Photo: Wikipedia/G-Dragon

Focused on research and development

Looking ahead, KAIST and Galaxy Corporation plan to establish the ‘Galaxy Corporation-KAIST Future Technology Research Center.’

This centre will focus on research, development, and commercialising future technologies, including AI.

G-Dragon, born Kwon Ji Yong, is a prominent K-pop figure known for his roles as a rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer.

He gained fame as the leader of the globally renowned K-pop group BIGBANG and has also achieved success in his solo career. BIGBANG is one of the best-selling boy bands worldwide.

Often referred to as the “King of K-pop,” G-Dragon significantly impacts the genre and is known to fans by his initials, GD.

Multi-talented

G-Dragon’s career began early; he was a six-year-old child star in the group Little Roo’Ra. Despite the group’s disbandment, he was later scouted by a talent agency and began training in his teens.

Besides his work with BIGBANG, he has released several successful solo albums, such as “One of a Kind.” Additionally, G-Dragon is a fashion icon, and entrepreneur recognized for his trendsetting style and clothing line, PEACEMINUSONE.

ByLydia Koh

