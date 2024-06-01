;
Celebrity

Ex-actress praises SIA after being given $150 voucher as part of an apology for a forgotten meal

ByAnna Maria Romero

June 1, 2024

SINGAPORE: A missed meal on board a recent Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight seems to have worked out for good in the end for former actress Jacelyn Tay.

When Ms Tay did not get the special chicken meal she had asked for while on a flight from Singapore to Frankfurt, Germany, the airline apologized to her and also gave her a S$150 voucher for any purchases she makes onboard.

Ms Tay recounted the incident in a May 30 Instagram post. She jokingly added, “Now I am happy that the chicken never arrived 🫢🤣🤣. Good service recovery I must say. Frankly, other than the chicken, everything else was perfect though. Love the crew.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JacelynTay (@jacelyn_tay)

The text on the IG video she posted was also full of praise for the airline, especially for the food, noting that the lunch she had been served was “full of protein.” She described the food as “great”, and added that the “fresh vegetables” only had “natural flavours” as elsewhere, meals can have a lot of additives.

See also  Could the increased flights in the Asian region result lower airfares?

Ms Tay also wrote that even in Michelin restaurants, she has been served dishes with sauces that have artificial colorings or additives that have caused her to break out in rashes.

She added that she has a newfound gratefulness for the SIA crew, perhaps in an oblique reference to flight SQ321 that had to make an emergency landing in Bangkok on May 21 after sudden and severe turbulence caused the death of one passenger and injured dozens of others.

“Now I appreciate them even more as it is a tough job serving us with the frequent turbulence. I myself was scared when in the lavatory and the plane went a little shaky. No joke, salute them,” wrote Ms Tay.

In the wake of flight SQ321, Singapore Airlines made changes to its cabin rules to ensure the safety of everyone onboard. Some of the new changes have reportedly been stressful for the cabin crew as meal services are interrupted during turbulent moments on the flight as everyone, including them, is required to take their seats and fasten their seatbelts.

See also  Safety first approach or ‘damage control’? New SIA measures after turbulence on SQ321 flight sparks debate

Perhaps this is why Ms Tay is showing them extra love.

She ended her post by writing, “SQ is always my preferred airline for travel, anytime anywhere. As a Singaporean, do support our own brand so that we fly high! ✈️🇸🇬💪🏻❤️👏👏” /TISG

Read also: The reason why Jacelyn Tay’s son put his alarm clock in the freezer

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Celebrity

With BLACKPINK’s Rosé as their model, BHC Chicken intends to increase their global reach

December 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BTS Jin and Baek Jong Won collaborate to introduce the classic spirits brand “IGIN”

December 11, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Rosé says Teddy Park, the founder of THE BLACK LABEL, persuaded her to release APT, which features Bruno Mars

December 10, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

Singapore brands looking to reach more Chinese shoppers should tap into Xiaohongshu, Tmall Global, and JD Worldwide—analysts

December 12, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Technology

Singapore sees 240% surge in GenAI course enrollments as employers demand tech-savvy talent

December 12, 2024 Gemma Iso
Business

Shared office space demand hits five-year low, leaving operators scrambling for new growth strategies

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Health

Study suggests better sleep for preschoolers could alleviate emotional and behavioral issues in primary school

December 12, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.