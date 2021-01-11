The reason why Jacelyn Tay’s son put his alarm clock in the freezer

- Advertisement -

Singaporean actress Jacelyn Tay, in an Instagram post dated Jan 8, says her four-years old son has been experimenting with some appliances, apparently trying to discover what makes toy cars and electronics work.

“Son, you really wanna be Einstein ah? (sic) Yesterday u put this alarm clock in the freezer (…) today u cut its wire… I know you have my scientific and curious genes (…) but just don’t set our house on fire”, she captioned the post.

It appears her son Zavier Wong’s curious experiment is making her a bit exasperated.

“It’s ok…Mama feels ok… Just don’t touch MY electrical appliances. This alarm clock costs $12. Since you never like toys that usually cost much more, it is more cost-effective to buy you real stuff for your R & D. (sic)”

Tay also showed the boy’s other experiments to further illustrate her point, including one where he removed the covers of toy cars presumably to check out how they’re wired and another that showed how he had detached the back cover of a dummy phone just by using Jacelyn’s hairdryer.

A netizen commented saying the actress should keep her robot cleaner away from Zavier. Tay then responded: “He did flip my robot cleaner over to see what was underneath. I warned him never to do any “experiment” on it”.

Netizens also reminded Tay to ban Zavier from touching her rice cooker, hairdryer and luxury watches.

Born on June 12 1975, Jacelyn Tay Siew Cheng is a Singapore actress.

She was prominently a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 1995 to 2006. She left Mediacorp after her contract expired, choosing not to renew it.

After penning two best-selling books – “Feel Good Look Good with Jacelyn” & “Make-up for Asian Women” in 2004 and 2005 respectively, Jacelyn further pursued a new career in the wellness industry in 2006 by setting up Body Inc. Holistic Wellness Centre.

She is currently a health coach, nutrition consultant, registered BFR Practitioner and founder of 3 Body Inc. outlets in Singapore. Body Inc. focuses on detox, weight management, antiquing, skin rejuvenation and holistic health.