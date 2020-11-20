Entertainment Celebrity PEOPLE names ' Sexiest International Man

PEOPLE names BTS’ Jungkook Sexiest International Man

Jungkook was pitted against Canadian actor Dan Levy, famous Australian singer Keith Urban, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, and Irish actor Paul Mescal

BTS' Jungkook was named Sexiest International Man by . Picture: Instagram

People is an American weekly magazine that features in celebrity news, human-interest stories and gossip. Boasting a readership of 98.51 million, the publication has the largest audience in Hollywood and entertainment for American magazines. People was named Magazine of the Year by Advertising Age in October 2005, for excellence in editorial, circulation, and advertising.

The magazine is famous for its annual special issues naming the ‘World’s Most Beautiful’, ‘Best & Worst Dressed’ and ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. Due to his growing popularity, was nominated for ‘People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Readers’ Choice Poll in October this year, under the category ‘Sexiest International Man/’Import.’

Jungkook is part of BTS, Korea’s biggest boy band. Picture: Instagram

Jungkook was pitted against Canadian actor Dan Levy, famous Australian singer Keith Urban, Welsh actor Matthew Rhys, and Irish actor Paul Mescal. BTS was also nominated under the ‘Sexiest Chart Topper’ category and was competing neck to neck against Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch, and The Weeknd.

People just recently announced the results after the poll ran for about a month. Jungkook won in this category and was officially named People’s Sexiest International Man 2020. He is the first person to win this title as it was the first time the category was launched. Unfortunately, his group BTS did not win the ‘Sexiest Chart Topper’ category and it was instead won by Watermelon Sugar singer, Harry Styles. The overall winner for ‘Sexiest Man Alive 2020’ went to Micheal B. Jordan, an American actor and producer, also known for his role as Erik Killmonger in the movie ‘Black Panther.’

It is a huge honour for Jungkook to be nominated for such a prestigious poll by a renowned magazine which proves his huge popularity and presence in the international entertainment scene.

Born on September 1, 1997, Jeon Jung-kook, better known by his stage name Jungkook is a South Korean singer and songwriter. He is a member of and vocalist in the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook initially had dreams of becoming a badminton player when he was young, but after seeing G-Dragon perform “Heartbreaker” on television, it influenced him to want to become a singer.

