John Mayer sends a special gift to BLACKPINK’s Rosé

Seoul — BLACKPINK’s Rosé has received a heartwarming gift from American singer John Mayer.

John Mayer complimented Rosé last month for her cover of his song Slow Dancing in a Burning Room on the JTBC variety show Sea of Hope.

The BLACKPINK member took to her Instagram Stories on Jul 16 to post photos of a pink guitar given by Mayer. She wrote, “Life is complete,” and added, “Thank you,” while tagging John Mayer.

The note from John Mayer reads, “Rosé, I should be thanking you! (So thank you.) -John.”, according to Soompi.

Born Feb 11, 1997, Roseanne Park, better known by the mononym Rosé, is a Korean-New Zealand singer and dancer based in South Korea. She was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. Rosé signed with South Korean label YG Entertainment following an audition in 2012, training there for four years. She made her debut as the main vocalist and lead dancer of the girl group BLACKPINK in Aug 2016 and made her solo debut with her single album R in Mar 2021.

She holds two Guinness World Records: of being the first artist to reach number one on Billboard Global 200 as a soloist and as part of a group, and for having the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop soloist.

Born Oct 16, 1977, John Clayton Mayer is an American singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He was born and raised in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Mayer attended Berklee College of Music in Boston, but left and moved to Atlanta in 1997 with Clay Cook.

Together, they formed a short-lived two-man band called Lo-Fi Masters. After their split, Mayer continued to play local clubs, refining his skills and gaining a following. After his appearance at a 2001 South by Southwest Festival, he was signed to Aware Records, and eventually to Columbia Records, which released his first extended play Inside Wants Out.

His following two studio albums—Room for Squares (2001) and Heavier Things (2003)—performed well commercially, achieving multi-platinum status.

In 2003, he won the Grammy Award for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for his single “Your Body Is a Wonderland”. /TISG

