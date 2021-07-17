Entertainment Celebrity Aaron Kwok's praised for

Aaron Kwok's wife praised for flying economy

“You’re actually flying economy. You’re really such a low-key and nice Heavenly King’s wife,” one netizen remarked in amazement, while another wrote, “Flying economy makes someone seem a lot more down-to-earth and approachable, I like this humble side of you!”

Moka Fang travelled economy class with her daughters. Picture: Weibo

— In the past, Aaron Kwok’s wife, Chinese model Moka Fang has been reportedly known for being a spendthrift.

It was rumoured that the 34-year-old met her husband through a ‘pickup artist training camp’ for women who want to get married to a celeb. The model’s posts featuring branded goods and tai tai hangouts have earned Fang a reputation of being a gold digger.

In recent months it seems that the tables have turned with Fang getting praised for being “down-to-earth” instead of as luxurious #OOTDs made way for photos of wet market trips and simple outings with her daughters, three-year-old Chantelle and two-year-old Charlotte.

The model posted a short vlog of herself on Jul 11, travelling from Hong Kong to Shanghai with Chantelle and Charlotte. It was reported that they were travelling to meet Kwok, who is currently filming The White Storm 3 with Louis Koo and Sean Lau in China’s Yunnan province, according to 8days.sg.

Based on Fang’s caption, it was the first time that her daughters got to sit on a plane and that is why they were excitedly singing ‘Row Row Row Your Boat’ (it’s a different vehicle but still adorable) in the car and watching everything that was happening outside the airport windows in awe.

Aaron Kwok’s wife Moka Fang has shown a more frugal side of her recently. Picture:

Fans will be delighted to know that there will be more cute updates like this to look forward to as Fang said that she will be documenting the trio’s “noisy, difficult, and happy” days in quarantine.

Most would probably have expected that Fang, Chantelle and Charlotte to be flying first class, as the direct family of one of Asia’s biggest stars (who can afford “a seven-figure sum” on paintings and supposedly buy a luxury mansion as a ). However, that was not the case.

Towards the end of the vlog, Fang showed herself and her daughters in what seems to be the economy class section, judging from the size and arrangement of their seats. Fang’s choice of travel methods impressed netizens, and they left comments praising her for knowing how to be frugal.

"You're actually flying economy. You're really such a low-key and nice Heavenly King's wife," one netizen remarked in amazement, while another wrote, "Flying economy makes someone seem a lot more down-to-earth and approachable, I like this humble side of you!" /TISG

