Seoul — South Korean actor Hyun Bin has been keeping a low profile after he and his Crash Landing On You co-star Son Je Yin announced their relationship at the start of the year.

Since then, the 38-year-old has emerged from what we assume to be relationship bliss to give his first interview in almost half a year. The actor recently attended a virtual meet and greet organised by Filipino lifestyle brand Bench, and he answered questions from his fans.

Hyun Bin likes where he is in life now.

One of the questions caught the attention of netizens, according to 8days.sg.

A fan asked, “If you were given the chance to use a time machine, is there a particular moment you’d like to travel back to?” Hyun Bin’s answer? “Nope, I like where I am right now.”

The simple answer appeared to have melted the hearts of BinJin fans all over the world, as fans took his answer to mean that he is blissfully in love with Son Ye Jin and would not want to change anything.

The actor was then asked about how he has changed now that he is reaching 40. Hyun Bin responded that he has learned to take things easy from time to time. He shared that he also picked up Pilates to stay fit.

Netizens then dissected his response, with many assuming that Son Ye Jin was the one who introduced the star to Pilates ‘cos “it’s an exercise girlfriends would tell their boyfriends about”.

Hyun Bin does not have an official Instagram account, and fans hoping that he would start one will be sorely disappointed. He shot down all possibility of that happening because he wants to draw a line between his work and personal life. To keep up with Hyun Bin, guess we have to check it out on his girlfriend’s Instagram account then.

Born Sept 25, 1982, Kim Tae-pyung, known popularly as Hyun Bin is a South Korean actor. Hyun Bin first gained wide recognition for his role in the 2005 romantic comedy television drama My Name is Kim Sam-soon.

Since then, he has appeared in leading roles in other successful television shows including; the romantic fantasy drama Secret Garden (2010–2011), fantasy drama Memories of the Alhambra (2018–2019), and romantic drama Crash Landing on You (2019–2020). /TISG

