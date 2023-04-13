JJ Lin loses 91% of his virtual property investment in NFT, costing him US$ 30,000 per unit

SINGAPORE: In November 2021, Singaporean singer JJ Lin bought three virtual properties in a 3D world called Decentraland. This is a metaverse wherein people can buy virtual lots of land as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

It has been reported to the media that each virtual property had cost him around US$30,000 each.

JJ Lin posted on his Twitter account this venture of his with a caption: “from apes to punks to metaverse land… who’s with me?”

However, it has recently come to the attention of netizens that JJ Lin’s investments haven’t grown yet, leading to trending in the news that he suffered a ‘virtual real estate devaluation of 91 percent’ on Weibo only this year.

As reported by AsiaOne, the singer responded on the said Weibo post with a photo of his empty wallet with a caption: “I hear many people have been wanting to help me with my financial management recently!”

As the same local news outlet reported, the real estate price per square meter on Decentraland has suffered a massive drop from US$6,000 in 2021 to US$5 in 2023. Given this unfortunate and unexpected loss, the singer’s investment is far less than US$10,000.

JJ Lin does not seem to be bothered by it though.

Other fans have jokingly remarked to JJ Lin: “You’ve just lost a toy, what else can you say?”

Some also thought that he would have forgotten all about it and the money if they had not reminded the singer of his virtual properties.

