Viral clip of JJ Lin chilling at Joo Chiat coffee shop because why not?

SINGAPORE – Life as a celebrity is no easy feat, especially when you’re out in public, but singer-songwriter JJ Lin seems to be having a gala time.

On Feb 22, Facebook user Jyl Jenny uploaded a video clip of Lin in a public group named ‘走，新加坡’ after spotting him having a meal at a coffee shop in Joo Chiat. It went viral.

According to Mothership.sg, Lin was accompanied by a woman and their table had two big bowls of claypot, which appear to be from Dragoncity Claypot House, from where they’re seated.

The camerawoman claims that the person seen resting his hand on Lin’s shoulder was none other than local singer A-Do. Lin is then seen lightly grabbing A-Do’s hand in return.

The camerawoman in her caption wrote how bummed she felt for not taking a picture with Lin. She was worried about attracting the attention of others.

Since the clip was uploaded, it has garnered over 2,000 reactions, 300 shares and comments.

What has JJ Lin been up to since he came back to Singapore?

Besides cycling around town, Lin happily spent the festive season with his family – blessing Instagram with utterly cute updates!

Lin also caught up with his homies Alaric Tay, Ang Junyang and a few others, appearing to be closer than ever to them as if he had never left town.

Lin also met up with local superstar Stefanie Sun to make some good ol’ dumplings (in hopes of unlocking his inner-chef self) for his Youtube channel.

Rest assured, fans and viewers were not disappointed with all the laughs and giggles throughout the dumpling-making process:

Apparently, it was Lin’s second time attempting to make this delicious snack. You can catch his dad roasting him in the background, saying: “You should stick to singing. Let other people do this lah.”

The roasting continued as Sun made hilarious comments, speaking in both Mandarin and English, and laughing. *Apply aloe vera gel to burnt area*

Safe to say that the singer made plenty of time for his family and friends on this trip! /TISG

