Michelle Yeoh brings home her Oscar awards to her parents in Malaysia; netizen says ‘This is so special as an Asian’

IPOH: In an Instagram post, actress Michelle Yeoh shared how she kept her promise and brought home her Best Actress Oscar Prize award to her parents in Ipoh, Malaysia. The post displays a picture of her mother, Datin Janet Yeoh, who happily holds the trophy while facing the camera and wearing a kaftan dress which is known in Asian countries, and another photo of her father’s grave, Datuk Yeoh Kian Teik.

“Brought Mr.O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn’t be here today… love so much,” Michelle captioned her IG post.

Michelle Yeoh recently made history by being the first Asian who won Best Actress at the 95th Academy Awards last March for the film Everything Everywhere All At Once. More so, she is the first Malaysian actress to be nominated and win at the prestigious award ceremony.

In her acceptance speech, Michelle declared that she dedicated the ward to her mom and all the mothers in the world because she deemed them superheroes. In the same speech, she admitted that she will bring the award home to her mother.

Netizens have expressed their insights on her post.

One IG user stated: “This is so special as an Asian, being able to show our caretakers that we ended up fine.I feel this deeply.”

Someone also commented: “Thank you for going this far, and this is a true inspiration for all women. My idol! Make Malaysia proud.”

Another IG user remarked: “finally an oscar in malaysia soil.”

“Proud of Her! It’s not easy to be a SUPERSTAR and still remembering her root! Bringing Mr. O to her father’s grave during this Qingming Festival shows how down to earth Michelle is,” said another fan.

One more IG user said: “Welcome Home! Finally an OSCAR in Malaysia, in Asia! Very touching to see Datuk Seri Yeoh paying respect to her father with her hard earned Oscar. Best of the best!” /TISG

