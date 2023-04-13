‘Refund me my time!’ — Xiaxue gives her opinion on Netflix series, Beef

SINGAPORE: Xiaxue shared her experience and opinions on Instagram after watching the Netflix series, Beef. Known for always being honest and somewhat curt about her insights, the local influencer could not stop expressing her disappointment towards the series and its cast.

“Feel like I got suckered into watching this,” she explicitly complained. “Refund me of my time!” she said in her IG story alongside her rating of 1 out of 5.

Xiaxue mentioned that she thought she was going to experience ‘light-hearted fun’ as she watched the series for the obvious reason that the show’s genre is a comedy, and that the lead actress, Ali Wong, is a ‘hilarious’ stand-up comedian. However, her expectations were not met because she highly disliked the plot of the story, which was the main reason for her dwindling interest.

“End up the two protagonists are both unlikeable people leading depressing lives,” she openly commented.

She added: “I don’t even know why I finished all 10 episodes… I think I just had nothing better to watch on Netflix.”

Xiaxue also admitted that the only moment she laughed while watching the show was when they made crows talk, and the scene was done pretty badly.

“Ending is super bad too coz it’s depressing and ambiguous,” Xiaxue declared.

Wanting to know the reactions and comments from her followers, she added a poll wherein people can vote on whether they liked the Netflix show or not.

“Do you guys like this show or am I too uncultured to get it or something?” she asked her followers.

