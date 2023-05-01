‘How is that laksa lol?’ TikTokers ask Canadian influencer who tries ‘Singaporean food’ for the first time

SINGAPORE: A Canadian influencer appeared to greatly enjoy Singaporean food in a recent TikTok, but users on the platform arguably had more fun in correcting him when he called Singapore “‘one of the most developed European country in the world” and telling him that none of the food he ate in the clip appeared to be Singaporean.

Nevertheless, the Apr 25 (Tuesday) video from Guy Hobeika, who is more famously known as DrHobs on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, went viral, getting nearly 240,000 views in a few short days.

In his social media bios, he says that he is “on a quest to eat all world cuisine,” which is why we see him tackling “Singaporean food for the first time ever” in the clip.

He begins by saying that “Singapore is one of the most developed European country in the world.”

Mr Hobeika first tries “Laksa singapore spicy coconut chicken soup” which he said “super salty hits right away,” and gave the “good soup” a rating of 7.5/10.

Funnily enough, the pale yellow soup he showed looked nothing like the laksa many of us know and love.

He then goes on to “Ngoh hiang” which he then dips in “orange jam” but says it looks more like fried spring rolls than the minced pork and prawn dish. Nevertheless he says it “tastes amazing” and gives it a 8.7/10.

Up next were Singapore satay chicken noodles (8/10), Singapore style shrimps noodles (9/10), Singapore beef (8.7/10) and then a fortune cookie, which he also gave an 8/10.

As to be expected, netizens poked fun at drhobs.

Some joked about Singapore being in Europe.

And for others, it was all about the food.

Of course, someone who says that French football player and manager Zinedine Zidane is German and who says that the dönor kebab, which is from Turkey, is Germany’s national dish, has to be kidding!

