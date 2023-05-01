Executive maisonettes, flats facing rubbish bins, top floor units: Property agent advises 1st-time homeowners on what NOT to buy

SINGAPORE: With the real estate market being what it is, would-be homeowners must make the right choice. And to help them, one property agent took to TikTok to advise them on the three types of HDB units he would never buy.

The video uploaded on Apr 22 by Asyraaf – The Content Realtor, has since gone viral, with nearly 300,000 views. However, he quickly emphasized that this is his opinion and “no right or wrong!”

“Those who are currently staying in these units, nothing to worry about!” he added.

The first type Mr Asyraaf talked about is executive maisonettes, most of which are “at least 30 years old.”

If someone in their 30s with an executive maisonette wanted to sell it 20 years in the future, the flat would be 50 years old by then.

“For buyers who intend to fully utilise their CPF and loan up to the maximum valuation limit, they have to be at least 45 years old to buy my executive maisonette,” which limits the number of those who’d want to buy it.

He added that not many 45-year-olds would want to buy an executive maisonette by then at midlife and most likely preparing for retirement.

The second type of HDB flat he’d never buy are low floor units facing rubbish bins either at the front or back of the house, something that many agents would agree with, he believes, “but they just do not want to say it.”

He admitted that these are among “the more challenging units to sell” that “may take a slightly longer time”.

Thirdly, he warned against getting units on the highest floors.

In sunny Singapore, top-floor units are “closest to the sun”, ad the “heat penetrates right through the roof.”

Also, if lifts are out of order, it’s a lot of trouble for those who live on the top floor.

Finally, he added, if you choose this type of unit and hear furniture being dragged on the roof, you have no one to blame but yourself.

“If you are a first-time buyer and you get a ballot number for a BTO, please ensure that you select your units wisely and avoid this kind of units where possible.” /TISG

