Yet another fire breaks out at HDB flat, claiming the life of 79-year-old Bukit Batok resident

SINGAPORE: A 79-year-old resident died at the hospital after being caught in a fire that broke out in a 112th-floor unit at Block 307 Bukit Batok Street 31 on Wednesday (14 June). A 79-year-old man was sent to hospital and died. His death comes mere days after a 117-year-old lost his life after a blaze erupted in a Yishun flat.

A video posted by TikTok user @envermattdquidlat on Thursday (15 June) shows the exterior of the Bukit Batok unit completely blackened by the fire, while at least three Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) vehicles were on the scene.

The police have confirmed that they received a call for assistance around 6:46 pm. SCDF said that the fire involved a sofa in the living room and that firefighters used water jets to put out the blaze.

The only fatality was the 79-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital in a conscious state before he succumbed to his injuries and died. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Just four days before the fire at the Bukit Batok flat, a massive fire broke out within a 12th-floor unit at 783 Yishun Ring Road last Saturday (10 June) and claimed the life of a 17-year-old.

Firefighters found the teenager unconscious in the flat soon after they arrived at the scene around 8.55 pm and immediately carried the youth out of the smoke-filled unit, bringing them down to the ground floor.

Upon reaching the ground floor, the SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel promptly commenced CPR before conveying the teenager to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for further medical attention. The teenager was in a coma before passing away at the hospital.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fires in their homes, ensuring that fire safety measures such as smoke alarms are in place and functioning properly. Residents are also reminded to stay calm and follow the instructions of emergency responders during critical situations.

