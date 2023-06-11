17-year-old dies after massive fire breaks out at Yishun Ring Road flat

SINGAPORE: A 17-year-old has died after a massive fire broke out within a 12th floor unit at 783 Yishun Ring Road, last night (10 June).

Firefighters found the teenager unconscious within the flat soon after they arrived at the scene around 8.55pm and immediately carried the youth out of the smoke-filled unit, bringing them down to the ground floor.

Upon reaching the ground floor, the SCDF’s emergency medical services personnel promptly commenced CPR before conveying the teenager to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for further medical attention. The teenager was in a coma before passing away at the hospital.

The police has said that investigations are ongoing.

SCDF said last night that its firefighters conducted a forced entry into the smoke-filled unit as soon as they arrived on the scene, to combat the blaze.

The fire primarily affected the contents of a bedroom within the unit and was eventually extinguished by SCDF using a water jet. Firefighters also used thermal imagers to detect heat spots within the affected bedroom.

Approximately 50 residents from neighboring units were evacuated by the SCDF and the Police as a precautionary measure, as firefighters battled the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated by the SCDF.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to prevent fires in their homes, ensuring that fire safety measures such as smoke alarms are in place and functioning properly. Residents are also reminded to stay calm and follow the instructions of emergency responders during critical situations.

