Customer allegedly finds glass shards in pandan swiss roll from Polar Cakes

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean was shocked to find shards of glass in a pandan swiss roll he purchased at the Polar Puffs & Cakes bakery in Sembawang Shopping Center on Monday evening (24 Apr). The case has sparked concern online as well as an investigation by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Taking to the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook page, the man – who goes by the username ‘Sea Urchin’ – shared photos of the pandan swiss roll that contained glass shards. Revealing that he found the glass pieces after he took a bite of the swiss roll the next day, he said:

“Yesterday I bought Polar Puffs & Cakes Pandan Swiss roll from Sembawang shopping basement 1 outlet. Today while eating, feel something solid and I split out. To my horror, it is a piece of glass. I cannot imagine if I were to swallow it.”

The customer subsequently updated his post stating that the company had contacted him. He said that he would be handing over the contaminated cake to the company for investigation, and that the company would issue a refund to him.

Following the public’s feedback, SFA has confirmed that it has begun an investigation into the incident and that it may contact the customer as part of its evidence gathering process.

The incident has raised concerns about food safety standards and the need for greater vigilance among food establishments. Consumers are advised to be cautious when purchasing food items and to report any suspicious incidents to the relevant authorities.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg