‘The food is worth every cent,’ says food blogger who paid $1,127 dinner tab as she raves over Geylang eatery

Great food is one of Singapore’s best-kept secrets, and more and more people are prepared to pay good money for an excellent meal, including food blogger Veronica Phua, who was all praises online about a recent meal in Geylang.

The resto in question is Geylang’s Sin Huat Eating House, which specializes primarily in seafood. The eatery was included in this year’s Michelin Bib Gourmand list.

Ms Phua, a former ad agency owner/creative director turned food influencer took to Instagram on Friday (Nov 11) to share a video about a recent visit to Sin Huat Eating House, where she and some friends shared a meal.

We dare you to take a look at the video and not let your mouths water at seeing dish after delightful dish.

Ms Phua wrote that those who visit the eatery should come with a lot of patience as the owner, Mr Danny Lee, handles practically everything himself.

But the food is well worth the wait.

This is what Ms Phua and her friends ordered:

Otah – Made in-house, the mousse-like spiced patty was deeply aromatic and loaded with chunks of fish.

2. “Gong Gong” – The snails were tender, succulent and flowing with juices. But what really made the dish a success was the fabulous dip that was sweetish, spicy and garlicky all at once.

3. Scallops – Uber fresh and smothered in a lip-smacking black bean sauce, I reckon this is a must-order if you like shellfish.

4. Steamed Squid – Insanely delicious! Besides the unapologetic amount of garlic, it was the texture – so remarkably tender, buttery-soft even, that blew me away. Can’t imagine a more perfect accompaniment than the tangy chilli sauce. One of my faves from this meal.

5. Parrot Fish – Initially, @terence.jee and I were reluctant to order fish because we had heard from some people how expensive it can be. But we took the leap and went with bossman Danny’s recommendation anyway. Best decision ever. The catch of the day was revealed to be exquisite. Praises were sung, most loudly by the fish-lovers among us.

6. Garlic Steamed Prawns – Butterflied and laid on a platter with a truckload of garlic, the naturally sweet prawns were awe-inspiring. @misssnatty’s unbridled enjoyment of the garlicky crustacean juice sauce was particularly fun to watch.

7. Steamed Frogs with Brand’s Essence of Chicken – A classic that not many places serve these days. You bet we slurped up all that potent sauce in between gobbling the delectable frogs.

8. Signature Crab Beehoon – For our table of ten, Danny was right on the money when he said three crabs would be enough. There was no faulting the perfection of the crustaceans but to be frank, the thin rice noodle’s the real star. Every ‘wok hei’-full, moist strand was saturated in the crustacean juice reduction, so it smelled and tasted like a million bucks.”

The group tried to guess their final bill, and were pleasantly surprised to find that “at $1,127, it turned out to be much less than all our guesses.”

Her companions had gauged that the total would be between $1,400 and $2,000.

Ms Phua ended her post with the following verdict, “The food is worth every cent. And it is best to visit Sin Huat Eating House in a bigger group because it works out to be better value, plus you get to try a wider variety.”

