Customer says $3 food portion from Clementi hawker feels like ‘scam & unethical’ while netizen says ‘inflation is not an excuse’

- Advertisement -

Throughout 2022, many netizens have complained over social media about higher food and beverage prices, including eggs, economy rice, bee hoon, and even lemon tea.

Many understand that inflation due to global issues such as supply chain problems and Russia’s attack on Ukraine can be blamed for higher prices, although for a netizen who commented on a post about hawker food at Clementi, “inflation is not an excuse.”

On Tuesday (Nov 8), a netizen named Joseph Ang posted a photo on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page of a styrofoam box with a dish inside, writing “$3 for this kind of portion! Clementi hawker! I know inflation but this feel just like scam and unethical.

Never saw how they scoop, stop assuming.”

The picture shows a serving of rice topped with some potatoes and vegetables in a brown sauce.

Other netizens commenting on the post appeared to agree with Mr Ang.

“Ridiculous.. don’t buy from there anymore.. inflation is not an excuse…,” was one popular comment.

Another wrote, “Look at the lousy colour of the potato. Lousy rice quality.”

“Take away the onion, pepper n dry chili…what is left ?” another commenter asked.

One wrote, “I have no appetite after seeing this.”

“Like finish eating already sia lol. Such a rip,” commented another.

Others commented on how expensive even economy rice has gotten in some places.

“Economical rice is no more economical!” wrote one netizen.

Others who seemed to have had the same experience as the netizen also said they would no longer patronize the hawker.

One wrote, however, that this stall has the most expensive mixed rice in Clementi, “But its tasty. Sold out daily in the noon.”

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg