Customer says $3 food portion from Clementi hawker feels like ‘scam & unethical’ while netizen says ‘inflation is not an excuse’

Photo: FB screengrab/COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

"take away the onion, pepper n dry chili...what is left ?" — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
Throughout 2022, many netizens have complained over social media about higher food and beverage prices, including eggs, economy rice, bee hoon, and even lemon tea.

Many understand that inflation due to global issues such as supply chain problems and Russia’s attack on Ukraine can be blamed for higher prices, although for a netizen who commented on a post about hawker food at Clementi, “inflation is not an excuse.”

On Tuesday (Nov 8), a netizen named Joseph Ang posted a photo on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page of a styrofoam box with a dish inside, writing “$3 for this kind of portion! Clementi hawker! I know inflation but this feel just like scam and unethical.

Never saw how they scoop, stop assuming.”

The picture shows a serving of rice topped with some potatoes and vegetables in a brown sauce.

Other netizens commenting on the post appeared to agree with Mr Ang.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Ridiculous.. don’t buy from there anymore.. inflation is not an excuse…,” was one popular comment.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Another wrote, “Look at the lousy colour of the potato. Lousy rice quality.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“Take away the onion, pepper n dry chili…what is left ?” another commenter asked.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

One wrote, “I have no appetite after seeing this.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“Like finish eating already sia lol. Such a rip,” commented another.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Others commented on how expensive even economy rice has gotten in some places.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“Economical rice is no more economical!” wrote one netizen.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

Others who seemed to have had the same experience as the netizen also said they would no longer patronize the hawker.

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

One wrote, however, that this stall has the most expensive mixed rice in Clementi, “But its tasty. Sold out daily in the noon.”

Screenshot from Facebook comments /COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

/TISG

‘Even my primary 3 girl still hungry after this bowl’ woman says of small portion of minced meat noodles

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Customer says $3 food portion from Clementi hawker feels like 'scam & unethical' while netizen says 'inflation is not an excuse'

