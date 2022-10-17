Home News 'Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive...

‘Eggs are not expensive, if you compare to pm salary most expensive in the world’ — Netizens express concern over high food prices

Photo: Unsplash/Jeremy Yap (for illustration purposes only).

“Eggcellent. I shell keep this in mind. Be real. Still eggs-pensive with such pricing.” — Netizens

By Anna Maria Romero
The price of eggs in three grocery store chains went down last week, which was welcome news. Many netizens, however, are still struggling with the high prices of everything else. NTUC FairPrice, Giant, and Sheng Shiong announced a decrease in the price of eggs in their stores.

On Apr 20, NTUC FairPrice said it was absorbing a 55-cent price cut on a tray of 30 eggs until this coming Wednesday, Apr 27, a CNA report said. The tray of eggs, which had been priced at S$7.50, is currently being sold at S$6.95. At Giant, a tray of eggs is selling at S$6.50 until Hari Raya Puasa on May 3, a one-dollar discount.

Meanwhile, at Sheng Shiong supermarket, a tray of eggs that had been recently priced at  S$7.50, is now selling for S$6.90.

Singaporeans noticed that egg prices had increased in March, leading many to complain online.

In a Mar 12 Reddit thread, one netizen wrote, “Wtf I just went to Giant to buy groceries. Nv in my life I ever paid more than $4.95 – $5.30 for eggs at Giant.

Today the cashier goes 30 eggs $7.20 ah. Im like huh what you mean? She says u want or not? No choice Im like I need to buy eggs urgently. Haiz

Wtf…. $7.20 for eggs. Thats a huge increase in price. Like seriously wtf.”

Supply chain issues due to the Covid-19 caused prices of many items, including food, to increase noticeably beginning from the second half of 2021. And after Feb 24, 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine, one of the world’s biggest grain exporters, some food prices went up even more.

As the price of grain, the main ingredient in chicken feed, has gone up, this has naturally affected the price of eggs as well.

Higher oil prices have also affected prices on a global scale.

And while some commenters online welcomed the news of the price decrease of eggs, others were not so optimistic.

One netizen dropped the following sarcastic comment about the price of eggs.

Tray of 30 eggs, 55 cents cheaper at FairPrice! Offer lasts from April 20–27

