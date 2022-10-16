Home News Forum Letter to the Editor | School canteen food prices increased, but the...

Letter to the Editor | School canteen food prices increased, but the quality & quantity of food portions decreased

"I hope our schools can do more to ensure that our canteen vendors provide quality and balanced meals at reasonable prices." — Parent from Bendemeer Pri

By Letters to the Editor
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram
- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I am concerned about the recent price increase and my child’s canteen food quality. My daughter told me that her favourite porridge has increased from $1.80 to $2. I thought it was reasonable, given that hawker food costs at least $3.50 or $4 these days. That was until I asked her to take some pictures of her food to show me.

I was shocked to see that the porridge had hardly any ingredients in it, except for some hardly-noticeable minced meat. My girl confirmed that the only ingredient was a few bits of minced meat. I expected to see at least some vegetables (peas or carrots?) to make the food more “balanced”. The portion was also small! You can tell from the small bowl placed on top of the plate.

I understand that food prices have gone up globally lately, but at least give our children better quality (and decent quantity) food. For $3.50 or $4 at my nearby coffeeshop, I can get an adult-sized bowl of porridge with a decent amount of minced meat with century eggs.

Perhaps schools or MOE could assist canteen vendors by lowering their rental, in order to encourage them to provide better value meals to students.

I am not grumbling about the 20-cent increase (though it does affect us parents), but how about some control of the canteen food quality and quantity?

Many kids have yet to learn the value or concept of money and do not know whether what is expensive or value for money. I hope our schools can do more to ensure that our canteen vendors provide quality and balanced meals at reasonable prices.

From,
Parent from Bendemeer Pri

Got a juicy story to share? Came across a gross injustice that needs to be heard? Want to have your opinion on current events made known? Email us your story with details and proof! Make your voice known!
news@theindependent.sg

 

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Instagram and Telegram

Read More

Home News

Elderly resident shares concerns with Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about the rising cost of healthcare, unaffordable to low-income individuals

The Workers’ Party team at East Coast are working tirelessly to engage with the residents, as Nicole Seah and Kenneth Foo were both out doing house visits on the weekdays and the weekend. On Saturday, Abdul Shariff Aboo Kassim and...
Read more
Featured News

Step aside, Orchard, it’s Little India’s time to shine; Singapore’s “coolest neighbourhood” for 2022, and we’ll show you why…

One of Singapore’s best-kept secrets is a secret no longer, with Little India being named the country’s “coolest neighbourhood” for 2022. Not only was it...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor | School canteen food prices increased, but the quality & quantity of food portions decreased

Dear Editor, I am concerned about the recent price increase and my child's canteen food quality. My daughter told me that her favourite porridge has...
Read more
Celebrity

Jackie Chan urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter who was seen queuing up for free food at a soup kitchen

Martial arts and action film superstar, Jackie Chan, was urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter. Etta Ng, 22, the estranged daughter and his...
Read more
Home News

Netizen tells Lawrence Wong his priority should be “jobs, inflation and unemployed Locals” instead of organising team of leaders

The news that there was no timeline yet for taking over as Prime Minister came as a bit of a surprise to netizens, especially...
Read more
Home News

Elderly resident shares concerns with Nicole Seah & Kenneth Foo about the rising cost of healthcare, unaffordable to low-income individuals

The Workers’ Party team at East Coast are working tirelessly to engage with the residents, as Nicole Seah and...
Read more
Featured News

Step aside, Orchard, it’s Little India’s time to shine; Singapore’s “coolest neighbourhood” for 2022, and we’ll show you why…

One of Singapore’s best-kept secrets is a secret no longer, with Little India being named the country’s “coolest neighbourhood”...
Read more
Forum

Letter to the Editor | School canteen food prices increased, but the quality & quantity of food portions decreased

Dear Editor, I am concerned about the recent price increase and my child's canteen food quality. My daughter told me...
Read more
Celebrity

Jackie Chan urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter who was seen queuing up for free food at a soup kitchen

Martial arts and action film superstar, Jackie Chan, was urged by netizens to help his estranged daughter. Etta Ng, 22,...
Read more
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore