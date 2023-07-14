Woman complains to Dyson about her hairbrush falling apart, but sales agent tells her to just ‘buy another one’

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media after her hairbrush from Dyson had begun to fall apart, but when she called the company to see if something could be done, she was merely told to “buy another one.”

“Dyson hair brush this kind of standard??” asked Ms Love Gemini Ting on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page on Tuesday (Jul 11), posting photos of her Dyson paddle brush, the kind which has rubber tips covering the bristles so that it’s not painful on the scalp.

The company’s site says it sells for $69, although it’s out of stock at present.

Ms Love wrote that she’s “seriously very disappointed” with her Dyson brush, as it has not been durable.

“My ‘no brand’ brush can last even longer than this. The rubber tip came off so easily and without the tip is so sharp that cant even use it anymore. I use it on my kids and i never realised until i saw some pink thingy on my daughters hair.”

However, when she called Dyson to see about a possible repair, “the agent told me to buy another one.”

She told the agent, “So sorry i dont think i want to spend another $50 plus $60 plus to buy a hair brush that cant even lasted me for 2 years!” and tagged the company in her post.

However, judging from the comments from other netizens on the post, she is not the only one who has had this experience.

“Oh I gave up. Is so lousy,” wrote one.

“Same here. I used few months is start become botak already. Bad conditions with a unreasonable price,” another wrote.

“Same as mine,” another chimed in.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms Love, as well as to Dyson, for comment. /TISG

