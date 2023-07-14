Chee Soon Juan blasts 6 PAP ministers for their behaviour, says “S’pore’s political leadership is obviously not in a good place”

SINGAPORE: Calling the CPIB probe of S Iswaran a “bombshell”, Dr Chee Soon Juan said that “the equally vexing question in everyone’s mind is why did the Bureau need to seek the “concurrence” of the PM before it commenced a formal probe?”

“Questions that naturally arise are: Would investigations proceed if the PM did not give his consent? Have there been previous cases when concurrence was sought but not given? Can’t the Attorney-General launch an investigation if he sees wrongdoing regardless of the PM’s views?” the Secretary-General of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) raised. Dr Chee also said that the recent issue pertaining to Ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan renting bungalows along Ridout Road also brought up questions that remain unanswered.

Referencing Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin’s hot mic moment in Parliament, where he was caught uttering an expletive, Dr Chee said: “when the Speaker of Parliament displays such contempt for views he disagrees with, consideration should be given to his replacement”.

However, he added that Mr Tan’s deputy, Christopher de Souza, was recently found guilty by the Law Society of assisting his client in suppressing evidence in a case he was conducting. Mr de Souza remains Deputy Speaker pending his appeal of the matter.

“Then, there was the instance when Leader of the House Indranee Rajah she, in a fit of pique, raised a file she was holding and brought it down tempestuously during a Parliamentary session. This was in response to the conduct of an MP she considered worthy of rebuke. It was a most unedifying sight to behold.

“Mr Speaker,” she then thundered, “as Leader of the House, I would just like to remind members to conduct themselves in a parliamentary manner. And the tone in which we address one another is important. I would therefore ask Mr Leong to be mindful of that.”

Irony is dead” Dr Chee called.

The next PAP minister Dr Chee referenced was Dr Balakrishnan for calling PSP Chief Leong Mun Wai “illiterate” during another hot mic moment in Parliament.

“These are just some recent instances of the behaviour of PAP leaders. Singapore’s political leadership is obviously not in a good place. Worse, the direction it is taking us is just as troubling. When a country is ruled by one and the same party for nearly six decades – all this time without an effective opposition – is it any wonder that political decay begins to set in?” Dr Chee wrote in his post. /TISG

