“I went above & beyond… still got retrenched anyway when I wasn’t needed or when bosses started playing political games” — Singaporeans weigh in on “quiet quitting” report

SINGAPORE: Quiet quitting is when employees stop trying to go over and beyond in their efforts and initiative in the workplace. A recent study suggested that there are more quiet quitters in Singapore than the global average.

After an online user took to an online Singaporean news forum to share a report of the said survey on Tuesday (July 11), many netizens gave their two cents on the matter, with several even sharing their personal experiences in the workplace.

While some shot down the term, others argued that workers in Singapore are exhausted.

“Quiet quitting is a stupid corporate made-up word to shame people who just do their job and [leave],” said one.

Another didn’t see a problem with deciding to stop going above and beyond, arguing, “(There’s) nothing wrong with quiet quitting…the term sounds bad, but actually it’s just doing your job. You order cai png, ask for extra rice, extra meat, extra veg, no need to pay more? Quiet quitting should be normalised and not treated with (a) stigma.”

A third took a stronger stand, saying, “The term is stupid. People are just not as personally invested in their jobs as before. In the past, people could feel the improvement in standards of living etc. Moving up the income levels meant better homes, cars, food, and enjoyment.” The netizen drew a comparison to the present, saying, “With the same amount of effort now, you probably progress 1/10 compared to before and will most likely still be stuck in the same income group. So then, why would people go the extra mile if the reward in return is not proportionate?”

Another shared a personal experience, saying, “I did my job. I went above and beyond and for what? (I) still got retrenched anyway when I wasn’t needed or when bosses started playing political games.”

Still, one commenter went so far as to question, “Companies want competent employees, yet our wages still can’t keep up with the cost of living here. Then we are expected to go above and beyond our job scope just so we aren’t branded as ‘quiet quitters’? [What] is this nonsense?”

