‘Even my primary 3 girl still hungry after this bowl’ woman says of small portion of minced meat noodles

Higher food prices and smaller portions at eateries have left some Singaporeans scratching their heads in disbelief this year, and some have even taken to social media to air their complaints.

One woman wrote on Sunday (Nov 6) that she felt that the portion of minced meat noodles she had been served had been very small indeed.

Ms Nani Lingling posted on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page that she thought the vendor at the newly-opened One Punggol Hawker Center may have made a mistake with her order.

“For once, I actually thought he gave me a bowl of leftover from other customer.

Even my primary 3 girl still hungry after this bowl. People eat to live, not for experience. The stall vendor cant afford to give a portion as advertised, that is cheating to me.”

She also posted photos of her order versus what was advertised.

“Can i ask anyone are the consumer protected against these incessant unfair practices under consumer protection act?

$4 for this bowl without soup, I dont know whether its cheap, expensive or justified.”

Netizens commenting on her post said they tended to agree with the OP.

“Boycott,” one wrote simply.

“I would not patronize,” another agreed.

“It’s the vendor’s gimmicks to force patrons to upsize their order to their Signature noodle so they can profit more from it. Seriously speaking, this kind of marketing gimmicks is/are unorthodox and unethical,” another commenter weighed in.

A netizen suggested, “Go to Punggol waterway point better. Cheaper and there are two BCM selection and with Aircon.”

However, another commenter quoted food guru Kf Seetoh, who has been arguing that it’s unreasonable to insist that hawkers keep their prices low.

