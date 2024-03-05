Featured News International

Meta vows to take action amid worldwide Facebook, Instagram outage

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: Tech giant Meta has promised to take swift action after its platforms, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads, experienced a massive outage on Tuesday (5 March), leaving users worldwide unable to access their accounts.

Users attempting to log in encountered error messages, with feeds failing to refresh. Downdetector reported hundreds of thousands of outages across various countries, indicating the extensive reach of the issue.

WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, appears unaffected.

Meta has officially acknowledged the situation and is actively working to address the problem. A statement on their website stated, “We are aware of an issue impacting Facebook Login. Our engineering teams are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

Meta has not revealed the cause of the outage. It has yet to provide more details on how it will fix the issue.

Meta’s platforms are among the most widely used globally, with Facebook boasting three billion active monthly users and Instagram projected to reach 1.4 billion later this year.

See also  Chinese netizens accuse JJ Lin of spreading Covid-19 in Fujian

The last major Meta outage occurred in 2021, lasting nearly six hours, affecting Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. During that incident, founder Mark Zuckerberg publicly apologized to users.

Featured image by Depositphotos

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

“Working as senior staff but earning less than juniors feels like a huge slap in the face!” — SG employee laments

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Yet another young Singaporean struggles financially as her father refuses to work despite having “no income, no savings, and no CPF left”

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Man regrets pursuing a master’s degree as he remains jobless from being considered “overqualified” by many Singapore employers

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Featured News Lifestyle

“Working as senior staff but earning less than juniors feels like a huge slap in the face!” — SG employee laments

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Relationships

Yet another young Singaporean struggles financially as her father refuses to work despite having “no income, no savings, and no CPF left”

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Property

Why Sunway City Iskandar Puteri’s homes sold out in 2 hours while Forest City struggles

September 16, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Featured News Lifestyle

Man regrets pursuing a master’s degree as he remains jobless from being considered “overqualified” by many Singapore employers

September 16, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.