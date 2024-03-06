supreme-court-blocks-texas-immigration-law

The Supreme Court has put a temporary stop to a controversial Texas immigration law (SB 4) after the Biden administration swiftly moved to halt its enforcement.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito spearheaded the decision, freezing a lower court ruling that would have seen the law, known as SB4, come into effect. This momentary pause, which extends until March 13, allows all nine justices ample time to deliberate on the next course of action.

Alito has demanded Texas to respond to the Biden administration’s plea by March 11, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal showdown.

SB4, at the center of this legal fracas, grants police the authority to arrest migrants crossing the border unlawfully from Mexico, imposing severe criminal penalties. The clash over its implementation is merely the latest skirmish in the ongoing battle between the Biden administration and Texas concerning immigration enforcement along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Initially halted by a federal judge following a lawsuit from the Biden administration, SB4 found itself resurrected by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit, pending Supreme Court intervention.

Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar denounced SB4 as a direct affront to longstanding Supreme Court precedents. She argued that the federal government holds the mantle of authority over immigration matters, rendering state laws like SB4 null and void.

“Invasion”?

Prelogar further dismantled Texas’s defense, dismissing claims of combating an “invasion” at the border under the State War Clause of the Constitution. She underscored that the surge of unauthorized immigration fails to meet the threshold of an invasion, as stipulated by constitutional standards.

As the legal wrangling continues, the fate of SB4 hangs in the balance, with broader implications for immigration policy and the delicate balance of power between state and federal authorities. The nation watches with bated breath as the Supreme Court navigates this legal labyrinth, poised to deliver a verdict with far-reaching consequences.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

