SINGAPORE: When a woman took to social media to air her complaints about other females who don’t bother to place toilet paper and even sanitary pad wrappers into the bins in public washrooms, others were quick to agree.

The post author, who goes by Jessy Jessy on Facebook, put up several pictures of this unhygienic behaviour on the Complaint Singapore group page on Monday (Oct 21).

Ms Jessy addressed the women who do this, writing, “You dressed up so nicely in public and in front of your man or other people. But the way you leave the toilet after using it (is) so dirty and nasty.”

She further pointed out there was still a lot of room in the trash bin and added she could not understand why the women liked leaving the toilet stalls as they did in the photos she posted.

“Y’all like to be clean in Singapore and always talk about hygiene. So, please lah my sisters, as a female, keep yourself clean,” she wrote.

She further wrote that cleaners are not to blame, as they are around to clean up when people use the bathrooms. However, she acknowledged that, at times, they also get too busy.

“Most importantly, you don’t just leave the dirty tissues and pad wrappers like in the pictures,” she added.

Her post appears to have struck a chord with many other members of the group, particularly women who have witnessed the same thing or even worse.

“I support your complaint. Some women just cannot behave like women … really speechless for such actions,” wrote one.

Another complained about women who are not careful when they wrap their hygiene products or throw them into trash bins, resulting in the adhesive part sticking to the receptacles.

She wondered if they were more careful with their own toilets and dustbins.

A woman took issue with those who squat on toilets, make the rims dirty, and then just leave without bothering to clean them up.

“These kinds of people are usually selfish and inconsiderate people who only care for themselves,” she added.

One pointed out that some women who use the bathroom don’t even flush the toilet. Either they forget, or they don’t want to get their hands dirty.

“Wonder how dirty their house toilet is?” commented another. /TISG

