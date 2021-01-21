Litterbug leaves used sanitary pads around Punggol housing block

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Apparently, it’s not just used condoms that have been improperly disposed of lately, but used sanitary napkins as well.

According to CNA, someone has been throwing away these items at a Housing Board block in Punggol Sapphire estate in the past few months, both on the ground and in the building itself.

This particular litter problem began during last year’s Circuit Breaker, when some people who live at Block 268C Punggol Field found the used napkins on the first floor of the building.

Later they started making appearances on some residents’ window ledges.

CNA quoted a woman who wished to be identified only as Ms Sue as saying, “When walking back from the multi-storey car park, I was so shocked to see this thing lying on the grass patch and drain covers.”

She added that as she was working from home, she had needed to install window blinds.

That’s when she saw some used napkins stuck on the window ledges of some of her neighbors.

“I was very shocked,” Ms Sue said.

Another neighbour told CNA that her children saw the used discarded napkins and asked her what they were.

“Why do you throw it out in the first place? … Come on, whether or not it’s COVID, it’s hygiene,” she said.

According to Ms Sue, she reported the littering in May to both the Facebook group of the estate as well as the OneService app for municipal issues.

No used pads were seen in the block for a few weeks, but the problem recurred in July.

However, when they were seen again, the pads were rolled-up instead of left flat.

Authorities installed temporary surveillance cameras at this point, after yet another complaint was filed.

And for another period, no used pads were discarded.

However, in November, December and earlier this month, the used pads were littered again.

Another complaint was lodged by Ms Sue last November through the OneService app. Other residents have reported the issue as well.

CNA reports that the National Environment Agency (NEA) is aware of the problem and has pledged to keep monitoring the situation.

The agency is also considering keeping “discreet” surveillance cameras in the vicinity.

But some residents feel that if cameras are placed in one area, the litterbug will just throw the pads somewhere where there are no cameras.

The residents also told CNA that high-rise litter is a problem they encounter often, from used tissue paper to food packaging, and once, even a whole microwave oven.

They expressed sympathy for the cleaners in the area.

/TISG

