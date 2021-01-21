KF Seetoh says girl with broken glass splinters in eye after colliding with food delivery rider is part of a bigger issue

- Advertisement -

Singapore — “You and them, need each other”, says KF Seetoh, in talking about the larger issue as to why an 8-year-old girl collided with a food delivery rider.

Not taking any sides, the Makansutra founder said: “I also hope the big thinkers up there think more about public safety and rules of road and pavement usage”.

In the form of a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jan 19), Mr Seetoh’s comments came after an 18-year-old food delivery rider was arrested after he collided into an eight-year-old girl head-on in an accident that took place along Bukit Batok Street 52 on Friday (15 Jan).

According to some reports, the handle of the delivery rider’s bicycle hit the girl’s left eye, causing the lens of her spectacles to shatter and penetrate her eyeball.

Mr Seetoh said that the girl did not deserve it, and added: “I know many delivery riders step hard on the pedals to delivery on time to meet targets and deadlines. They try hard to follow non-policed laws”.

He suggested that instead of suspending the rider during tough times such as these, the delivery company should “send them all for diligent training on safety and defensive riding”.

The 8-year-old girl underwent surgery at NUH and is under observation. The teenaged delivery rider was arrested in a case of negligent act causing grievous hurt. He could be jailed for up to two years and/or be fined a maximum sum of S$5,000 if he is convicted in court.

“Penalties and fines are only good for national coffers, you need rules and laws to regulate road usage, just like other countries that encourage safe riding and driving. Create a highway code course for riders, or something, so we know who can take more blame when legs are broken”.

Calling it “common sense in the name of safety”, he urged that rules and laws on road usage be set.

Driving home his point, Mr Seetoh wrote: “I shudder when i think of that little girl I once saw along Bkt Timah cycling like a sovereign rider on the road on her little cute tricycle with proud parents behind. Thank god she did not meet a sovereign truck driver who could not see her”. /TISG