KOREA: According to Allkpop, on Oct 21, KST, a video of BTS member Jungkook went viral online when he was spotted for the first time after joining the military.

The footage shows Jungkook grinning broadly while signing autographs at a restaurant. While serving in the military, he continues to exude his idol-like charisma and seductive looks.

When Jungkook says to a fan, “I’m more thankful,” he shakes hands and bows politely, leaving a touching impression in the video.

정국이 휴가 나왔나봐ㅠㅠ왜이렇게잘생겼어??? 피부도하얗고 진짜 너무 잘생김…잘생긴군인때문에기살아😍😍😻😻 pic.twitter.com/grNRoGt35m — 아기 (@mandarinpeach_) October 21, 2024

Fans who watched the video praised his kindness and warmth, commenting on his sincere and gentle demeanour.

In June 2025, Jungkook, currently with the 5th Infantry Division, is anticipated to be discharged. In December last year, he joined the military with BTS member Jimin.

Thanking supporters

J-Hope was only released on Oct 17, KST, and BTS member Jin completed his military service earlier this year in June.

J-Hope thanked supporters, praising soldiers’ commitment and stressing the value of sustained public support for the armed forces.

Even though Jungkook is in the military, he is still quite popular.

He continues to have success with his successes “Seven” and “Standing Next to You” on the Billboard charts; “Seven” has been there for 65 weeks, and “Standing Next to You” for 49 weeks.

South Korean singer, composer, and dancer Jeon Jungkook is also known by his stage name, Jungkook.

He is the newest member of the well-known boy band BTS. Being able to sing both high and low notes, Jungkook is renowned for his strong vocals and broad vocal range.

One of the best dancers

Known for his accuracy, fluidity, and charm, he is regarded as one of K-pop’s top dancers. Jungkook has demonstrated his ability to write songs by contributing to the composition and authoring of multiple BTS songs.

Jungkook has recorded solo songs and projects in addition to his work with BTS, such as the well-known song “Still With You.”