Celebrity

BTS Jungkook’s Army: Fans cheer as he brings heartfelt warmth to military service

ByLydia Koh

October 22, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, on Oct 21, KST, a video of BTS member Jungkook went viral online when he was spotted for the first time after joining the military.

The footage shows Jungkook grinning broadly while signing autographs at a restaurant. While serving in the military, he continues to exude his idol-like charisma and seductive looks.

When Jungkook says to a fan, “I’m more thankful,” he shakes hands and bows politely, leaving a touching impression in the video.

Fans who watched the video praised his kindness and warmth, commenting on his sincere and gentle demeanour.

Photo: Wikipedia/Jungkook

In June 2025, Jungkook, currently with the 5th Infantry Division, is anticipated to be discharged. In December last year, he joined the military with BTS member Jimin.

Thanking supporters

J-Hope was only released on Oct 17, KST, and BTS member Jin completed his military service earlier this year in June.

See also  BTS release two more remix versions of hit single Dynamite

J-Hope thanked supporters, praising soldiers’ commitment and stressing the value of sustained public support for the armed forces.

Even though Jungkook is in the military, he is still quite popular.

He continues to have success with his successes “Seven” and “Standing Next to You” on the Billboard charts; “Seven” has been there for 65 weeks, and “Standing Next to You” for 49 weeks.

South Korean singer, composer, and dancer Jeon Jungkook is also known by his stage name, Jungkook.

He is the newest member of the well-known boy band BTS. Being able to sing both high and low notes, Jungkook is renowned for his strong vocals and broad vocal range.

One of the best dancers

Known for his accuracy, fluidity, and charm, he is regarded as one of K-pop’s top dancers. Jungkook has demonstrated his ability to write songs by contributing to the composition and authoring of multiple BTS songs.

See also  McDonald’s BTS meal frenzy leads to outlet closures over Covid-19 fears in Indonesia

Jungkook has recorded solo songs and projects in addition to his work with BTS, such as the well-known song “Still With You.”

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Celebrity

Jimin’s ‘WHO’ takes the UK by storm: New records set for K-pop soloists

October 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

BLACKPINK’s Jennie unveils surprising skill: Constructing the Taj Mahal… only for her mum to flip the massive Lego structure later

October 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Celebrity

While Jin holds the microphone during the rapper’s post-discharge address, BTS’ J-Hope thanks the fans for their support during his military service

October 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Home News

Congratulations pour in as Sylvia Lim announces she is to wed Quah Kim Song

October 22, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Celebrity

BTS Jungkook’s Army: Fans cheer as he brings heartfelt warmth to military service

October 22, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s new song APT., hit all the right notes: YG stock price pops like a cork for the 2nd day!

October 22, 2024 Lydia Koh
Home News

Lee Hsien Yang: I am a political refugee from Singapore under the 1951 UN Refugee Convention

October 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.