SINGAPORE: A land-based pipeline leak at a Shell facility has resulted in the spillage of 30-40 metric tons of “slop” – a combination of oil and water – into the sea near Singapore.

The spill occurred between Bukom Island and Bukom Kecil early Sunday morning (20 Oct), around 5:30 am, according to a statement from Shell Plc.

The company has mobilized significant resources to address the spill, stating that it is “actively working with all relevant authorities to manage the clean-up effort” while prioritizing public safety and environmental protection.

As part of the response, Shell deployed containment booms and anti-pollution vessels and used dispersants to break up the oil.

This incident marks the second oil spill to affect Singapore this year. A larger spill in June contaminated beaches along the southern coast, raising concerns about the country’s vulnerability to such events.

In a joint statement, Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) and other government agencies reported that a current buster system had been positioned off Changi, near the entrance to the East Johor Strait, to collect any oil slicks that might spread.

Additional precautionary measures have been put in place to prevent further contamination.

No further oil sightings have been reported, but authorities are monitoring the situation closely. The public has been advised to avoid swimming and engaging in other water activities at certain beaches as a precautionary measure.

Clean-up efforts remain ongoing, and authorities are working to ensure minimal environmental damage while maintaining public safety.