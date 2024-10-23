Property

HDB to build 14,000 homes in Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast

ByJewel Stolarchuk

October 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: The Housing Development Board (HDB) has unveiled plans to construct 14,000 new homes across Sembawang North and Woodlands North Coast, as announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee at the HDB Awards Ceremony on Tuesday (22 Oct).

This move aims to address the high demand for housing, providing a substantial number of affordable homes, especially for families looking to live near their parents in the North region.

The first Build-To-Order (BTO) projects in these areas are set to launch in 2025, with the full development yielding around 12,000 public housing flats.

Sembawang North, a 53-hectare site, will offer approximately 8,000 BTO flats and 2,000 private homes.

This area will incorporate design elements reflecting Sembawang’s rich naval history, including features inspired by colonial architecture and maritime themes.

Key attractions at Sembawang North include the Community Wharves Link, a network of pedestrian walkways, and a new Neighbourhood Centre featuring shops, dining options, and recreational facilities.

The Community Avenue, a 1-hectare park, will serve as a focal point, connecting residents to amenities and green spaces.

Meanwhile, Woodlands North Coast will transform into a waterfront destination, offering around 4,000 new homes.

Its “Housing by the Woods” concept will highlight the area’s natural landscape, with scenic views of Admiralty Park and Woodlands Waterfront.

Residents will benefit from improved connectivity, including the upcoming WoodsVista Gallery, a walking and cycling path linking the housing projects to Woodlands MRT and nearby amenities.

HDB said in a statement, “The two new housing areas will add to the good geographical spread of public housing to meet the different needs of Singaporeans.

HDB will continue to incorporate the rich heritage and distinct features of each town into the planning and design of the new housing areas to enhance their unique character and identity while creating a quality living environment.”

