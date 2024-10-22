Entertainment

Blackpink’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s new song APT., hit all the right notes: YG stock price pops like a cork for the 2nd day!

ByLydia Koh

October 22, 2024

KOREA: According to Allkpop, BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’s new song, “APT.,” has triggered a notable rise in YG-related stock price for a second consecutive day.

By 9:32 am on Oct 22, KST, YG PLUS was trading at 4,390 KRW, marking an increase of 940 KRW (26.15%) from the previous day.

Similarly, YG Entertainment’s stock price rose by 550 KRW (1.44%) to reach 38,700 KRW. This followed a significant jump in stock prices the previous day as well.

The surge in YG-related stock prices is primarily attributed to the global success of “APT.,” a collaboration between Rosé and Bruno Mars.

Photo: Wikipedia/Bruno Mars

Inspired by a Korean drinking game

Rosé’s upcoming solo album, which will be out on Dec 6, includes the pre-release song “APT.” This was influenced by the well-known drinking game in Korea called “Apartment.”

Since its release on Oct 18, “APT.,” has secured the number one spot on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs charts globally and in the US as of the morning of Oct 22.

Additionally, the music video, uploaded on Rosé’s official YouTube channel, has accumulated over 81.43 million views, demonstrating its strong international reception.

South Korean singer, dancer, and songwriter Rosé, whose actual name is Roseanne Park, is most recognised for being the lead vocalist of the well-liked girl group BLACKPINK.

Born in New Zealand, she is known for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and elegant style. Rosé is often praised for her unique vocal range and ability to deliver soft ballads and energetic pop songs.

Musical creativity

She has contributed to writing and composing several BLACKPINK songs, showcasing her musical creativity.

Peter Gene Hernandez, who goes by the stage name Bruno Mars, is a Grammy-winning American singer, songwriter, and record producer.

His dynamic performances, varied vocals, and retro-inspired style have made him one of the biggest performers in the music industry. Mars is celebrated for his ability to blend genres like pop, R&B, funk, soul, and reggae.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

