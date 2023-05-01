Speeding motorbike knocks down pedestrian, then hits car and overturns along congested Causeway

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist speeding on the congested Causeway border between Singapore and Malaysia collided with a pedestrian before crashing into a car and overturning. The incident occurred last night (28 Apr), during the Labour Day long weekend.

Dashboard camera footage shared by the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page shows the motorcycle first colliding with a female pedestrian in blue who was walking on the pedestrian sidewalk alongside the road. The woman fell to the road after being knocked down. The motorcyclist then lost control and hit the car in front.

Fortunately, the female pedestrian did not appear injured after being knocked down. She stood up and returned to the causeway walkway. After being comforted by a man, she continued to walk forward.

A second video posted on the Singapore road accident Facebook page shows the same motorcycle coming from the left side of the car at high speed. After hitting the car, the motorcycle flipped around in the air and fell heavily to the ground.

Pedestrians appeared stunned and scared momentarily as the shocking accident unfolded before hurrying forward to check on the motorcyclist.

The Singapore Police Force has since confirmed that the accident involved two cars and a motorcycle. After being hit, the 23-year-old male rider was conscious and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police investigation into the incident is still ongoing. While the cause of the accident has not been established, netizens are speculating that the high speed of the motorcyclist and the congested conditions on the causeway border may have been contributing factors.

