Gurmit Singh was told he looked like Bill Murray when he joined Showbiz

Singapore — Not many noticed it before but Phua Chu Kang star Gurmit Singh looks a lot like American actor Bill Murray, according to a report on 8days.sg on Jan 17.

Gurmit is into celebrity FaceSwap videos these days and he was hamming it up as various Hollywood faces, from Harrison Ford to Johnny Depp, Vin Diesel, and even Jackie Chan.

What really stood out in the latest entries to the celebrities who were possibly separated at birth hall-of-fame shows Singh… as none other than Bill Murray in the original Ghostbusters movie.

“When I first came into the TV world, a consultant observed that I looked like him. So here is the best test to find out,” Singh captioned his video, and no doubt, there is a definite resemblance between the two. In a video that Singh posted, the resemblance is uncanny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmit singh (@gurmit.65)

Born on March 24, 1965, Gurmit Ottawan Singh is a Singaporean actor, comedian and television personality. He was prominently a full-time Mediacorp artiste from 1994 to 2014. In November 2014, Singh announced that he would leave Mediacorp at the end of his full-time television career at Mediacorp – after exactly 20 years.

Singh shared that he planned to spend more time with his family. He is best known for his role in Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, for which he won the Asian Television Awards prize for Best Performance by an Actor (Comedy) five times, from 1998 to 2001 and in 2003. From 2004 to 2005, he won the Highly Commended prize.

Born to a Punjabi Indian father Chainchal Singh Virk and an East Asian (Chinese–Japanese) mother, Singh was brought up as a Sikh but converted to Christianity in 1985. Singh studied in Outram Secondary School during his secondary school years.

Singh is married to Melissa, a Cantonese Chinese. He has three children, Gabrielle (Gabbi Wenyi Ayane Virk, born 1998), Elliot (born 2002) and Mikaela (born 2013). Singh is an alumnus of National Police Cadet Corps, Singapore and held the rank of Cadet Inspector.