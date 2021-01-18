Entertainment Celebrity An F4 20th anniversary reunion is possible, says Vic Chou

Vic Chou said that an F4 reunion is possible. Picture: Instagram

Taipei — Vic Chou says if all goes well, fans may get to see F4 on stage again, according to a report from 8days.sg on January 16.

It has been eight years since F4 performed together (not a CGI-ed reunion). F4 comprises Jerry Yan, Vic Chou, Ken Chu and Vanness Wu.

The group propelled to fame after starring in the massively popular Taiwanese Idol drama Meteor Garden in 2001. In just a few months, the group will celebrate their 20th anniversary in showbiz, in yet another display of how fast time flies.

On January 13, Vic Chou attended a press conference for his new drama Danger Zone and the media asked him about a possible reunion given the milestone.

The 39-year-old said, “We talked about this a couple of years ago but we didn’t decide on anything. It might be a little troublesome depending on how we plan it (…) F4 is an idol group so we’ll need to look the part if we do have a reunion. We’ll need to know what the current trends are for boy groups in terms of hair, outfits, and so on. If [the other three members] want to do it, I’ll cooperate with them too.”

F4 celebrates their 20th anniversary in a few months. Picture: Instagram

Since the news break, the Internet has been abuzz with fans gushing about how they would love to attend an F4 concert again.

One remarked: “I was too young to pay for a concert ticket back then, but if they hold a concert now, I would go all out to make sure that I’m there.”

Some netizens, however, were critical of whether F4 would be able to perform a full-length concert. “Jerry Yan is 44 and he probably hasn’t been going for singing lessons regularly. The others aren’t much younger too, so fans should learn to manage their expectations.”

Another added: “They can lip-sync the entire concert, but fans will get upset and say that they feel cheated after that. F4 will be stuck between a rock and a hard place if they go ahead with the reunion.”

