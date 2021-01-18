Despite botox rumours, JLO says her beauty secret is to”Be positive, kind, and uplifting of others”

- Advertisement -

Spending time to be more positive, kind and uplifting of others is part of JLO’s Beauty secret, says the American star Jennifer Lopez in a video on her Instagram account uploaded on Jan 16.

‘Get you some JLO BEAUTY and feel beautiful in your own skin! And here is another JLO Beauty secret: try spending your time being more positive, kind and uplifting of others.

‘Don’t spend your time trying to bring others down that will keep you youthful and beautiful too! Sending you love. #beautyfromtheinsideout #beautyhasnoexpirationdate.’

She showed off her shiny, unwrinkled complexion on Friday to promote skincare company JLo Beauty and commenters accused the 51-year-old pop diva of having ‘tons of Botox,’ after seeing her perfect skin.

In a response to the comments, Lopez fired back saying that it was her face in the video. “For the 500 millionth time, I have never done Botox or any injectables or surgery.”

The star told an Instagram user @suekimstagram to keep herself youthful and beautiful and not to spend time bringing others down. The user made the ‘botox’ comments.

Lopez credited her ‘glowy and gorgeous and tight and yummy’ complexion to her ‘That Limitless Glow’ two-piece mask, which she called “the best mask that I’ve ever, ever tried”.

“It’s better than the SK-IIs,” the songstress said in the video.

“This is going to be the top-selling mask in the world. It is fantastic and that ear situation that pulls it up makes all the difference.

“There’s nothing dripping down my face. It’s not messy. It’s just beautiful.

“Leave it on for 20 minutes and 10 years…I feel like it took 10 years off my face…Talk about the JLo glow.”

Born on July 24, 1969, Jennifer Lynn Lopez, also known by her nickname J.Lo she began appearing as a Fly Girl dancer on In Living Color, where she remained a regular until she pursued an acting career in 1993.

For her first leading role in the 1997 Selena biopic of the same name, Lopez became the first Latin actress to earn over US$1 million for a film. She starred in Anaconda (1997) and Out of Sight (1998), and later establishing herself as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood. Jennifer Lopez is a global icon and is described as a triple threat entertainer. /TISG