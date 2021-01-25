Facebook users automatically logged out of accounts, some facing issues logging back in

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Twitter was abuzz on Saturday afternoon (Jan 23) as Facebook users questioned being automatically logged out of their accounts.

At about 2:30 pm on Saturday, Twitter became the go-to destination of Facebook users wondering why they were suddenly logged out of their accounts.

Some took to Twitter to ask if others experienced the same thing.

“So did Facebook just send a mass log out session to everyone, or is it just me?” asked one @sxarface13.

So did Facebook just send a mass log out session to everyone or is it just me #facebookdown — Pico Alanis (@sxarface13) January 23, 2021

- Advertisement -

“Why did Facebook have some sort of mass log out?” asked @juanlozano70 who wondered on impulse if he had forgotten to pay his bill but remembered Facebook was free.

Why did Facebook have some sort of mass log out? At first thought I had forgotten to pay my bill then realized Facebook is free, except the costs from loss of privacy, all those soul numbing pop up ads and how democracy was recently brought to the brink of collapse by it. — Juan Lozano (@juanlozano70) January 23, 2021

Meanwhile, it appears many others were placed in a dilemma of not remembering their passwords to try and log back in. Twitter handle @shroomieciide’s tweet got over 2,500 likes which also began a thread among netizens giving tips on how to recover their passwords.

why tf did facebook log me out , i dont remember my password pic.twitter.com/V44IYNN9uB — undead doll (@shroomieciide) January 23, 2021

Others also shared not being able to reset their passwords and were at a loss as to how to recover it.

Since Facebook logged me out , and I don’t remember my password , and it says it can’t find my email or phone number what am I supposed to do !? @facebookapp #facebooklogout #facebook — Ｄｒｅａ☆☆ (@Snugglenoava) January 23, 2021

At about the same time of the mass log out, Facebook App’s official handle tweeted, “We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Facebook App (@facebookapp) January 23, 2021

Based on outage tracking website downdetector.com, a sharp increase in reported issues at Facebook began at about 10:30 am on Saturday. By 11:20, more than 4,800 reports were submitted.

To date, there is still no announcement by Facebook on the issue.