Home News In the Hood Facebook users automatically logged out of accounts, some facing issues logging back...

Facebook users automatically logged out of accounts, some facing issues logging back in

Others also shared not being able to reset their passwords and were at a loss as to how to recover it

Photo: Twitter screengrab

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – Twitter was abuzz on Saturday afternoon (Jan 23) as Facebook users questioned being automatically logged out of their accounts.

At about 2:30 pm on Saturday, Twitter became the go-to destination of Facebook users wondering why they were suddenly logged out of their accounts.

Some took to Twitter to ask if others experienced the same thing.

“So did Facebook just send a mass log out session to everyone, or is it just me?” asked one @sxarface13.

- Advertisement -

“Why did Facebook have some sort of mass log out?” asked @juanlozano70 who wondered on impulse if he had forgotten to pay his bill but remembered Facebook was free.

Meanwhile, it appears many others were placed in a dilemma of not remembering their passwords to try and log back in. Twitter handle @shroomieciide’s tweet got over 2,500 likes which also began a thread among netizens giving tips on how to recover their passwords.

Others also shared not being able to reset their passwords and were at a loss as to how to recover it.

At about the same time of the mass log out, Facebook App’s official handle tweeted, “We’re looking into reports of people being logged out and having to log in again to access their Facebook accounts. We’re working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Based on outage tracking website downdetector.com, a sharp increase in reported issues at Facebook began at about 10:30 am on Saturday. By 11:20, more than 4,800 reports were submitted.

Photo: Taken from downdetector.com

To date, there is still no announcement by Facebook on the issue.

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah set to hold Q&A session on COVID-19 vaccines

Infectious diseases expert Prof Paul Tambyah has called on members of the public to send in their burning questions about COVID-19 vaccines for an upcoming virtual Q&A session. A Professor of Medicine at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Senior Consultant...
View Post
Featured News

KF Seetoh says girl with broken glass splinters in eye after colliding with food delivery rider is part of a bigger issue

Singapore -- “You and them, need each other”, says KF Seetoh, in talking about the larger issue as to why an 8-year-old girl collided with a food delivery rider. Not taking any sides, the Makansutra founder said: “I also hope the big...
View Post
Featured News

Woman who crosses racial boundaries to comfort man seeks validation online

Singapore -- A young woman has taken to NUSWhispers to seek validation after she comforts a stranger on the train by hugging him. In her submission, which was posted on Saturday (Jan 16) and has garnered almost 1,000 reactions, the 23-year-old Chinese...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore